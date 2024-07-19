 Skip navigation
Top News

2024 Olympic men’s golf competition: How to watch, live streams, full coverage

  
Published July 19, 2024 07:04 AM
Rose: Team golf in Olympics would be 'phenomenal'
May 31, 2024 05:39 PM
Justin Rose loves the possibility of men and women team competition in the 2028 Olympics, sharing why he believes it's a way to celebrate golf by showcasing talents together.

The Olympic men’s golf competition is Aug. 1-4 at Le Golf National in Paris, France.

Golf Channel, Peacock and the NBC Sports App will showcase live action from all four rounds. “Golf Central” will also have live coverage following the conclusion of play each day.

Here’s how you can watch (all times ET; click here for golf news, features and full coverage from the Games):

Thursday, Aug. 1

Friday, Aug. 2

Saturday, Aug. 3

Sunday, Aug. 4