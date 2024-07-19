2024 Olympic men’s golf competition: How to watch, live streams, full coverage
Published July 19, 2024 07:04 AM
The Olympic men’s golf competition is Aug. 1-4 at Le Golf National in Paris, France.
Golf Channel, Peacock and the NBC Sports App will showcase live action from all four rounds. “Golf Central” will also have live coverage following the conclusion of play each day.
Here's how you can watch (all times ET):
Thursday, Aug. 1
- 3-7AM: Round 1, early (Peacock, NBC Sports App)
- 7AM-Noon: Round 1, late (Peacock, NBC Sports App)
Friday, Aug. 2
- 3-7AM: Round 2, early (Peacock, NBC Sports App)
- 7AM-Noon: Round 2, late (Peacock, NBC Sports App)
Saturday, Aug. 3
- 3-7AM: Round 3, early (Peacock, NBC Sports App)
- 7AM-Noon: Round 3, late (Peacock, NBC Sports App)
Sunday, Aug. 4
- 3-7AM: Final round, early (Peacock, NBC Sports App)
- 7AM-12:30PM: Final round, late (Peacock, NBC Sports App)