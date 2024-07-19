 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Olympic women’s golf competition: How to watch, live streams, full coverage

  
Published July 19, 2024 07:29 AM
Korda, Vu, Zhang headline Team USA women’s golf
June 24, 2024 05:16 PM
Golf Channel’s Ron Sirak spotlights the field of 60 players who qualified for the Olympic women’s golf competition, including Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang, who all are locked in for Team USA.

The Olympic women’s golf competition is Aug. 7-10 at Le Golf National in Paris, France.

Golf Channel, Peacock and the NBC Sports App will showcase live action from all four rounds. “Golf Central” will also have live coverage following the conclusion of play each day.

Here’s how you can watch (all times ET; click here for golf news, features and full coverage from the Games):

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Thursday, Aug. 8

Friday, Aug. 9

Saturday, Aug. 10