2024 Olympic women’s golf competition: How to watch, live streams, full coverage
Published July 19, 2024 07:29 AM
Korda, Vu, Zhang headline Team USA women’s golf
Golf Channel’s Ron Sirak spotlights the field of 60 players who qualified for the Olympic women’s golf competition, including Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang, who all are locked in for Team USA.
The Olympic women’s golf competition is Aug. 7-10 at Le Golf National in Paris, France.
Golf Channel, Peacock and the NBC Sports App will showcase live action from all four rounds. “Golf Central” will also have live coverage following the conclusion of play each day.
Here’s how you can watch (all times ET; click here for golf news, features and full coverage from the Games):
Wednesday, Aug. 7
- 3-7AM: Round 1, early (Peacock, NBC Sports App)
- 7AM-Noon: Round 1, late (Peacock, NBC Sports App)
Thursday, Aug. 8
- 3-7AM: Round 2, early (Peacock, NBC Sports App)
- 7AM-Noon: Round 2, late (Peacock, NBC Sports App)
Friday, Aug. 9
- 3-7AM: Round 3, early (Peacock, NBC Sports App)
- 7AM-Noon: Round 3, late (Peacock, NBC Sports App)
Saturday, Aug. 10
- 3-7AM: Final round, early (Peacock, NBC Sports App)
- 7AM-12:30PM: Final round, late (Peacock, NBC Sports App)