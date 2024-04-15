RBC Heritage full field: Scottie Scheffler and Masters rivals in Hilton Head

It’s another big week for the PGA Tour as top players will compete in the RBC Heritage, the fifth signature event of the season.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler highlights the 69-player field. He is joined by Augusta rivals Ludvig Åberg, Max Homa and Collin Morikawa.

Two eligible players are skipping this week: last year’s FedExCup champion, Viktor Hovland, who missed the cut at the Masters following second-round 81, and Hideki Matsuyama, who tied for 38th in Augusta. Here’s a look at the initial full field, per the PGA Tour:

