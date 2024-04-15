 Skip navigation
RBC Heritage full field: Scottie Scheffler and Masters rivals in Hilton Head

  
Published April 15, 2024 10:32 AM

It’s another big week for the PGA Tour as top players will compete in the RBC Heritage, the fifth signature event of the season.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler highlights the 69-player field. He is joined by Augusta rivals Ludvig Åberg, Max Homa and Collin Morikawa.

Two eligible players are skipping this week: last year’s FedExCup champion, Viktor Hovland, who missed the cut at the Masters following second-round 81, and Hideki Matsuyama, who tied for 38th in Augusta. Here’s a look at the initial full field, per the PGA Tour: