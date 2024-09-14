2024 Solheim Cup: Day 3 singles matchups, tee times and how to watch

GAINESVILLE, Va. — Carlota Ciganda is saying there’s still a chance.

“Why not?” the European veteran said Saturday afternoon as the visitors were wrapping up a second straight split session at this Solheim Cup, which the Americans lead 10-6 entering Sunday.

“Medinah. Miracle at Medinah. It’s coming.”

Added European captain Suzann Pettersen: “There’s hope. We’ve seen miracles before.”

In order to match the Solheim Cup record for biggest singles comeback – and match four-point rallies by the U.S. in 2015 and Europe last year – the Europeans will need to win at least eight of the 12 available singles points.

Coverage begins at 8:45 a.m. ET on Golf Channel before NBC takes over from noon until a scheduled finish of 3 p.m. The noon-3 p.m. portion will also be streamed on Peacock.

Here are the 12 matchups, plus tee times (all times ET):

8:50 a.m.: Charley Hull (Europe) vs. Nelly Korda (U.S.)

9 a.m.: Emily Pedersen (Europe) vs. Megan Khang (U.S.)

9:10 a.m.: Georgia Hall (Europe) vs. Alison Lee (U.S.)

9:20 a.m.: Anna Nordqvist (Europe) vs. Allisen Corpuz (U.S.)

9:30 a.m.: Carlota Ciganda (Europe) vs. Rose Zhang (U.S.)

9:40 a.m.: Esther Henseleit (Europe) vs. Andrea Lee (U.S.)

9:50 a.m.: Celine Boutier (Europe) vs. Lexi Thompson (U.S.)

10 a.m.: Maja Stark (Europe) vs. Lauren Coughlin (U.S.)

10:10 a.m.: Albane Valenzuela (Europe) vs. Lilia Vu (U.S.)

10:20 a.m.: Madelene Sagstrom (Europe) vs. Sarah Schmelzel (U.S.)

10:30 a.m.: Leona Maguire (Europe) vs. Ally Ewing (U.S.)

10:40 a.m.: Linn Grant (Europe) vs. Jennifer Kupcho (U.S.)