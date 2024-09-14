 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_washstwashlitesv2_240914.jpg
Washington State reclaims Apple Cup with late stand to top Washington 24-19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers
Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers Best bets: Odds, predictions, player news, injury updates, and stats
The Solheim Cup - Round Two
‘Miracle at Medinah’? Europe has hope, but U.S. has big lead at Solheim Cup

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_indellisontd_240914.jpg
Indiana’s Ellison fights his way to score vs. UCLA
nbc_cfb_washstwashlitesv2_240914.jpg
Highlights: Washington State wins Apple Cup
nbc_cfb_indwilliamstd_240914.jpg
Williams stretches to extend the Hoosier’s lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_washstwashlitesv2_240914.jpg
Washington State reclaims Apple Cup with late stand to top Washington 24-19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers
Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers Best bets: Odds, predictions, player news, injury updates, and stats
The Solheim Cup - Round Two
‘Miracle at Medinah’? Europe has hope, but U.S. has big lead at Solheim Cup

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_indellisontd_240914.jpg
Indiana’s Ellison fights his way to score vs. UCLA
nbc_cfb_washstwashlitesv2_240914.jpg
Highlights: Washington State wins Apple Cup
nbc_cfb_indwilliamstd_240914.jpg
Williams stretches to extend the Hoosier’s lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 Solheim Cup: Day 3 singles matchups, tee times and how to watch

  
Published September 14, 2024 07:26 PM
Highlights: 2024 Solheim Cup, Day 2 Foursomes
September 14, 2024 01:04 PM
Dive into the best shots from the second day of the 2024 Solheim Cup, where the U.S. and Europe compete in foursomes match play.

GAINESVILLE, Va. — Carlota Ciganda is saying there’s still a chance.

“Why not?” the European veteran said Saturday afternoon as the visitors were wrapping up a second straight split session at this Solheim Cup, which the Americans lead 10-6 entering Sunday.

“Medinah. Miracle at Medinah. It’s coming.”

Added European captain Suzann Pettersen: “There’s hope. We’ve seen miracles before.”

In order to match the Solheim Cup record for biggest singles comeback – and match four-point rallies by the U.S. in 2015 and Europe last year – the Europeans will need to win at least eight of the 12 available singles points.

Coverage begins at 8:45 a.m. ET on Golf Channel before NBC takes over from noon until a scheduled finish of 3 p.m. The noon-3 p.m. portion will also be streamed on Peacock.

Here are the 12 matchups, plus tee times (all times ET):

8:50 a.m.: Charley Hull (Europe) vs. Nelly Korda (U.S.)
9 a.m.: Emily Pedersen (Europe) vs. Megan Khang (U.S.)
9:10 a.m.: Georgia Hall (Europe) vs. Alison Lee (U.S.)
9:20 a.m.: Anna Nordqvist (Europe) vs. Allisen Corpuz (U.S.)
9:30 a.m.: Carlota Ciganda (Europe) vs. Rose Zhang (U.S.)
9:40 a.m.: Esther Henseleit (Europe) vs. Andrea Lee (U.S.)
9:50 a.m.: Celine Boutier (Europe) vs. Lexi Thompson (U.S.)
10 a.m.: Maja Stark (Europe) vs. Lauren Coughlin (U.S.)
10:10 a.m.: Albane Valenzuela (Europe) vs. Lilia Vu (U.S.)
10:20 a.m.: Madelene Sagstrom (Europe) vs. Sarah Schmelzel (U.S.)
10:30 a.m.: Leona Maguire (Europe) vs. Ally Ewing (U.S.)
10:40 a.m.: Linn Grant (Europe) vs. Jennifer Kupcho (U.S.)