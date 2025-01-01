 Skip navigation
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings for Round 1 at Kapalua

  
Published January 1, 2025 11:55 AM

The 2025 PGA Tour season gets under this week at Kapalua, Hawaii, with The Sentry.

Here’s a look at first-round tee times and groupings on the Plantation course (all times ET; click here for how to watch):

Time
TeePlayers
12:45 PM
EST		1

Chris Gotterup

Tom Hoge

Adam Hadwin

12:57 PM
EST		1

Jhonattan Vegas

Harry Hall

Nick Taylor

1:09 PM
EST		1

Denny McCarthy

Cameron Young

Eric Cole

1:21 PM
EST		1

Cam Davis

Brice Garnett

Thomas Detry

1:33 PM
EST		1

Aaron Rai

Taylor Pendrith

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:45 PM
EST		1

Austin Eckroat

Matt McCarty

Jake Knapp

1:57 PM
EST		1

Robert MacIntyre

Si Woo Kim

Will Zalatoris

2:09 PM
EST		1

Nick Dunlap

Akshay Bhatia

Matt Fitzpatrick

2:21 PM
EST		1

Collin Morikawa

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

2:33 PM
EST		1

Xander Schauffele

Wyndham Clark

Ludvig Åberg

2:51 PM
EST		1

Rafael Campos

Viktor Hovland

Byeong Hun An

3:03 PM
EST		1

Nico Echavarria

Peter Malnati

Corey Conners

3:15 PM
EST		1

Davis Riley

Brian Harman

Max Greyserman

3:27 PM
EST		1

Kevin Yu

Matthieu Pavon

3:39 PM
EST		1

Patton Kizzire

Stephan Jaeger

Sepp Straka

3:51 PM
EST		1

Maverick McNealy

J.T. Poston

Davis Thompson

4:03 PM
EST		1

Billy Horschel

Russell Henley

Sungjae Im

4:15 PM
EST		1

Keegan Bradley

Chris Kirk

Jason Day

4:27 PM
EST		1

Sahith Theegala

Tony Finau

Max Homa

4:39 PM
EST		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Justin Thomas

Adam Scott