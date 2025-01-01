The Sentry: Tee times, groupings for Round 1 at Kapalua
The 2025 PGA Tour season gets under this week at Kapalua, Hawaii, with The Sentry.
Here’s a look at first-round tee times and groupings on the Plantation course (all times ET; click here for how to watch):
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|12:45 PM
EST
|1
Chris Gotterup
Tom Hoge
Adam Hadwin
|12:57 PM
EST
|1
Jhonattan Vegas
Harry Hall
Nick Taylor
|1:09 PM
EST
|1
Denny McCarthy
Cameron Young
Eric Cole
|1:21 PM
EST
|1
Cam Davis
Brice Garnett
Thomas Detry
|1:33 PM
EST
|1
Aaron Rai
Taylor Pendrith
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|1:45 PM
EST
|1
Austin Eckroat
Matt McCarty
Jake Knapp
|1:57 PM
EST
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Si Woo Kim
Will Zalatoris
|2:09 PM
EST
|1
Nick Dunlap
Akshay Bhatia
Matt Fitzpatrick
|2:21 PM
EST
|1
Collin Morikawa
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
|2:33 PM
EST
|1
Xander Schauffele
Wyndham Clark
Ludvig Åberg
|2:51 PM
EST
|1
Rafael Campos
Viktor Hovland
Byeong Hun An
|3:03 PM
EST
|1
Nico Echavarria
Peter Malnati
Corey Conners
|3:15 PM
EST
|1
Davis Riley
Brian Harman
Max Greyserman
|3:27 PM
EST
|1
Kevin Yu
Matthieu Pavon
|3:39 PM
EST
|1
Patton Kizzire
Stephan Jaeger
Sepp Straka
|3:51 PM
EST
|1
Maverick McNealy
J.T. Poston
Davis Thompson
|4:03 PM
EST
|1
Billy Horschel
Russell Henley
Sungjae Im
|4:15 PM
EST
|1
Keegan Bradley
Chris Kirk
Jason Day
|4:27 PM
EST
|1
Sahith Theegala
Tony Finau
Max Homa
|4:39 PM
EST
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Justin Thomas
Adam Scott