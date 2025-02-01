 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 - Final Round
Cam Davis cards crazy birdie at Pebble’s 4th hole after landing wedge shot on fellow pro’s ball
WNBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun
Report: DeWanna Bonner will join the Indiana Fever
sexton.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Glendale, Chase Sexton wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaint_250202.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal showed a ‘high competitive level’
nbc_pl_pepint_250202.jpg
Guardiola on where things went wrong v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_stonesint_250202.jpg
Stones’ ‘pride’s hurt’ after loss to Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 - Final Round
Cam Davis cards crazy birdie at Pebble’s 4th hole after landing wedge shot on fellow pro’s ball
WNBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun
Report: DeWanna Bonner will join the Indiana Fever
sexton.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Glendale, Chase Sexton wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaint_250202.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal showed a ‘high competitive level’
nbc_pl_pepint_250202.jpg
Guardiola on where things went wrong v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_stonesint_250202.jpg
Stones’ ‘pride’s hurt’ after loss to Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Linn Grant, Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko chasing A Lim Kim, who keeps lead at LPGA opener

  
Published February 1, 2025 06:49 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Lim Kim maintained a three-shot lead over Linn Grant on Saturday in the LPGA Tour’s season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, with each shooting 5-under 67 in the final group at Lake Nona.

Trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory for her third LPGA Tour title, Kim holed out from greenside bunkers for eagle on the par-5 ninth and birdie on the par-4 14th. The 29-year-old South Korean player also birdied the par-4 18th to get to 15-under 201.

Kim has a field-best 81 putts in three rounds. She won the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open and 2024 LOTTE Championship and was three victories on the Korean tour.

“My goal, my starting goal always my job, not result,” Kim said. “So, I really focus on my prepare, process, and then, just hit it. That’s all. So my position, I don’t care. That’s not important for me.”

Grant won the 2023 Dana Open for her lone LPGA Tour title. The 25-year-old Swede also closed with a birdie.

“Really trying to figure out where I’m at, all the changes I’ve done, how that feels, and really just trying to get every shot as good as possible,” Grant said. “I think that mindset is good to have any week. It’s just easier now than in the middle of the season.”

Defending champion Lydia Lo and top-ranked Nelly Korda were tied for third, four strokes behind Kim. Ko had a 65 for the best round of the day, and Korda shot 67.

“Everything has been pretty solid,” Ko said. “Even the first day I hit the ball decent. Really struggled on the greens. I think that part of my game has improved the most the past couple days. Golf is strange.”

Lauren Coughlin was fifth at 8 under after a 68.

Former NHL player Joe Pavelski topped the celebrity field with 109 points under a modified Stableford scoring system. Former tennis player Mardy Fish and actor Jack Wagner were tied for second. Asterisk Talley led the amateur field with 109 points.