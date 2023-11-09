 Skip navigation
Adam Long breaks 30-year-plus PGA Tour record in Bermuda

  
Published November 9, 2023 09:43 AM

Adam Long is a new record holder on the PGA Tour.

After his perfect driving-accuracy showing last week in Cabo, Long continued his precise ways off the tee Thursday at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. When he hit the fairway on Port Royal’s second hole, it marked Long’s 60th straight fairway hit and pushed him past Mark Claar’s PGA Tour record of 59 consecutive fairways hit.

Long’s impressive run dates to the penultimate hole of his final round at the Shriners Children’s Open and includes a 56-for-56 performance at the World Wide Technology Championship, the first 100% driving tournament since Claar at the 1992 Memorial Tournament.

The new record keeps growing, too.

Long actually hit all seven of his fairways on the front nine Thursday and turned having hit each of his last 65 fairways.