Adrien Dumont de Chassart becomes latest Korn Ferry Tour player to break 60

Adrien Dumont de Chassart called it a “good day to shoot 59.”

As if there’s ever a bad day.

The 25-year-old Belgian fired the 14th sub-60 score in Korn Ferry Tour history, an 11-under 59 in Thursday’s opening round of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open. Dumont de Chassart took advantage of preferred lies and ideal conditions (temperatures in the low 80s, single-digit wind) at Crestview Country Club, which was damaged earlier this week after severe weather ripped through the Wichita area.

Dumont de Chassart carded 12 birdies and one bogey as he took the lead by four shots following the morning wave. He hit three greens in under regulation, including on both par-5s. When he birdied the second hole to reach 7 under for his round, he began thinking about breaking 60.

Having never broken 61 before in his career, Dumont de Chassart missed a short birdie putt on the par-4 seventh before sticking a 6-iron close at the par-3 eighth for his last birdie of the round.

“I’m glad I had my chance, and I took it,” said Dumont de Chassart, who didn’t make a putt longer than 25 feet and missed only three fairways.

“If I can hit the ball in play, I feel like I can compete at any level,” he added.

Dumont de Chassart’s 59 was the sixth sub-60 score on the KFT in the last three seasons. Cristobal del Solar owns the KFT record for lowest round, shooting 13-under 57 at last year’s Astara Golf Championship. Frankie Capan III and Stephan Jaeger have each carded 58s on the KFT.

A University of Illinois product, Dumont de Chassart graduated from the KFT after just one summer two years ago. But he made just 12 of 27 cuts and ended up 164th in FedExCup points to lose his PGA Tour card. He’s currently 33rd in KFT points entering this week.