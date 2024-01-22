 Skip navigation
After historic win, Nick Dunlap skipping Farmers to be with family

  
Published January 22, 2024 02:22 PM

Nick Dunlap withdrew Monday from the Farmers Insurance Open, less than a day after becoming the PGA Tour’s latest history-making sensation.

The 20-year-old Alabama sophomore said in a statement released by the Tour that he was returning home to spend time with his family and friends. On Sunday, Dunlap stared down Sam Burns and Justin Thomas to win The American Express and become just the eighth amateur since 1940 to win a Tour event, and the first since Phil Mickelson in 1991.

Dunlap, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, was slated to play both The American Express and the Farmers on a sponsor exemption, but his career has now changed demonstrably.

As of Monday afternoon, Dunlap has yet to announce his pro intentions. Once he does, he will be fully exempt on Tour through 2026 and into the circuit’s lucrative signature-event series. He also has invitations into at least the Masters, PGA and U.S. Open (if he turns pro and accepts membership).

Dunlap, who was third in the World Amateur Golf Rankings last week but should ascend to No. 1, said two of his goals were to win an NCAA title and become the top-ranked amateur in the world.