Aldrich Potgieter withdraws before second round of Bank of Utah Championship

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Washington at Michigan
No. 25 Michigan at Michigan State prediction: Updated odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, stats
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd1_251023.jpg
Rintaro Nakano joins three-way tie for lead at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
NFL: New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans
NFL 2025 Week 8 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Stefon Diggs blowup spot

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251024.jpg
Commanders’ injuries beginning to pile up
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustrations_251024.jpg
Allgeier is ‘viable’ flex pick vs. Dolphins
nbc_ffhh_backfielduncertainty_251024.jpg
Concern for Wentz, Vikings’ backfield after loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Washington at Michigan
No. 25 Michigan at Michigan State prediction: Updated odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, stats
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd1_251023.jpg
Rintaro Nakano joins three-way tie for lead at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
NFL: New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans
NFL 2025 Week 8 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Stefon Diggs blowup spot

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251024.jpg
Commanders’ injuries beginning to pile up
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustrations_251024.jpg
Allgeier is ‘viable’ flex pick vs. Dolphins
nbc_ffhh_backfielduncertainty_251024.jpg
Concern for Wentz, Vikings’ backfield after loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aldrich Potgieter withdraws before second round of Bank of Utah Championship

  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff,
  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff
  
Published October 24, 2025 02:04 PM
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 1
October 23, 2025 08:11 PM
Watch highlights from Round 1 of the PGA Tour's Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Golf Course.

Aldrich Potgieter withdrew before his second round in the PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship. Illness was cited as the reason, according to a Tour official.

Potgieter shot even-par 71 in the first round at Black Desert Resort Golf Course in Ivins, Utah, and was six off the opening-day lead. His group with Michael Thorbjornsen and Ryan Gerard was scheduled to go off at 3:39 p.m. ET Friday (they will go off as a pairing).

The 21-year-old South African is currently 52nd in the FedExCup Fall standings. Nos. 51-60 after the fall season concludes will earn spots in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational, both signature events.