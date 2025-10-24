Aldrich Potgieter withdraws before second round of Bank of Utah Championship

Aldrich Potgieter withdrew before his second round in the PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship. Illness was cited as the reason, according to a Tour official.

Potgieter shot even-par 71 in the first round at Black Desert Resort Golf Course in Ivins, Utah, and was six off the opening-day lead. His group with Michael Thorbjornsen and Ryan Gerard was scheduled to go off at 3:39 p.m. ET Friday (they will go off as a pairing).

The 21-year-old South African is currently 52nd in the FedExCup Fall standings. Nos. 51-60 after the fall season concludes will earn spots in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational, both signature events.