MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

fmia0910-myles.jpg
The key to how the Browns stunned the Bengals in NFL Week 1
2022 Gymnastics World Championships - Day Eight
Nina Derwael, Olympic uneven bars champion, to miss gymnastics worlds
fmia0910-tua.jpg
Miami Dolphins prove ‘adversity is our opportunity’ in NFL Week 1 comeback

Top Clips

nbc_pft_young_230911v2.jpg
Analyzing Young, Stroud NFL Week 1 debuts
nbc_pft_draft_230911.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 1 Sunday statements
nbc_pft_jags_230911.jpg
Richardson shines in debut despite loss to Jaguars

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All 12 Euro Ryder Cuppers scout Marco Simone, to play BMW PGA

  
Published September 11, 2023 11:06 AM

Early advantage: Europe?

Two days after the U.S. Ryder Cup team had nine of its 12 players make a scouting trip to Marco Simone Golf and Country Club ahead of the 44th Ryder Cup in Rome, it was Team Europe’s turn to get an early look at this year’s host venue.

And Europe not only had full representation, but it also will see all 12 of its players, plus captain Luke Donald, compete in this week’s BMW PGA Championship, the DP World Tour’s flagship event outside of London.

The European team arrived at Marco Simone on Monday morning. That included Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, who both made the cut at last week’s Irish Open, which wrapped up Sunday evening with McIlroy, in the final group, slipping to T-16 and Lowry tying for third. It also included Matt Fitzpatrick, who was engaged over the weekend.

Once Monday’s scouting mission is complete, the dozen Europeans will fly to England for the BMW PGA. Next week’s DPWT event is the French Open, followed by the Ryder Cup.

Justin Thomas and Max Home are the only American Ryder Cuppers playing this week’s PGA Tour fall opener, the Fortinet Championship. There is no Tour event the following week.