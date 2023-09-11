All 12 Euro Ryder Cuppers scout Marco Simone, to play BMW PGA

Early advantage: Europe?

Two days after the U.S. Ryder Cup team had nine of its 12 players make a scouting trip to Marco Simone Golf and Country Club ahead of the 44th Ryder Cup in Rome, it was Team Europe’s turn to get an early look at this year’s host venue.

And Europe not only had full representation, but it also will see all 12 of its players, plus captain Luke Donald, compete in this week’s BMW PGA Championship, the DP World Tour’s flagship event outside of London.

The European team arrived at Marco Simone on Monday morning. That included Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, who both made the cut at last week’s Irish Open, which wrapped up Sunday evening with McIlroy, in the final group, slipping to T-16 and Lowry tying for third. It also included Matt Fitzpatrick, who was engaged over the weekend.

All smiles at Marco Simone 😃 #TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/gqtIJI4GJA — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 11, 2023

Team Europe grinding 👊 pic.twitter.com/9UbtdrT5gV — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 11, 2023

Once Monday’s scouting mission is complete, the dozen Europeans will fly to England for the BMW PGA. Next week’s DPWT event is the French Open, followed by the Ryder Cup.

Justin Thomas and Max Home are the only American Ryder Cuppers playing this week’s PGA Tour fall opener, the Fortinet Championship. There is no Tour event the following week.