 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Maryland v Ohio State
College Football Week 7 Latest Updates: Scores and highlights from Ohio State, Washington, Oregon, USC
AUTO: OCT 16 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Sunday Las Vegas Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather
nbc_roto_uscnd_231011.jpg
No. 21 USC vs No. 10 Notre Dame: Numbers to know before Saturday’s kickoff at 7:30 ET

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_lasvegas_231013.jpg
Las Vegas sets the stage for Cup Series Round of 8
nbc_nas_modifiedthompson_231013.jpg
Highlights: Whelen Modified Tour at Thompson
nbc_golf_gc_griffinitv_231013.jpg
Griffin riding hot putter at Shriners

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Maryland v Ohio State
College Football Week 7 Latest Updates: Scores and highlights from Ohio State, Washington, Oregon, USC
AUTO: OCT 16 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Sunday Las Vegas Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather
nbc_roto_uscnd_231011.jpg
No. 21 USC vs No. 10 Notre Dame: Numbers to know before Saturday’s kickoff at 7:30 ET

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_lasvegas_231013.jpg
Las Vegas sets the stage for Cup Series Round of 8
nbc_nas_modifiedthompson_231013.jpg
Highlights: Whelen Modified Tour at Thompson
nbc_golf_gc_griffinitv_231013.jpg
Griffin riding hot putter at Shriners

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andy Bean, 11-time PGA Tour winner, dies after recent lung replacement surgery

  
Published October 14, 2023 12:17 PM
Champions Tour - The ACE Group Classic - Round One

NAPLES, FL - FEBRUARY 12: Andy Bean hits a drive from the fourth tee box during the first round of The ACE Group Classic at The Quarry on February 12, 2010 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

US PGA TOUR

Andy Bean, an 11-time PGA Tour winner, has died, the PGA Tour confirmed on Saturday. He was 70.

Born March 13, 1953, in LaFayette, Georgia, Bean was a standout collegian at the University of Florida, winning the 1973 team NCAA Championship and earning All-America honors three times. He was inducted into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame in 1978.

Bean turned professional in 1975 and earned his first Tour title two years later at the Doral-Eastern Open. He won three times in ’78 and then won at least once in six of the next eight seasons, his last title coming in the 1986 Byron Nelson Golf Classic.

Bean also had three wins on the PGA Tour Champions, including the 2008 Charles Schwab Cup Championship at age 55, and was a member of the 1979 and ’87 U.S. Ryder Cup teams.

It was reported last month that Bean had undergone double lung replacement surgery after a battle with COVID-19. The Tour confirmed that he passed away in his hometown of Lakeland, Florida, following a six-week fight to recover. Bean is survived by his wife, Debbie, his three daughter and his grandchildren.