Angel Yin, Jeeno Thitikul chasing Akie Iwai through two rounds in Thailand

  
Published February 21, 2025 09:26 AM

PATTAYA, Thailand — Sponsor invite Akie Iwai of Japan shot a 5-under 67 Friday to take a two-stroke lead after two rounds of the Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club’s Pattaya Old Course.

After an opening-round 62, Iwai had a two-round total of 13-under 129.

The 22-year-old Iwai earned her LPGA Tour membership after finishing in a tie for fifth at the LPGA Final Qualifier last year.

Angel Yin shot 64 Friday and was in second place. Jeeno Thitikul, the world No. 2 who turned 22 on Thursday, was tied for third place, also after a 64.

“Today, I shot well and putted well. My distance control was good. That’s why I made a lot of birdies,” said Iwai.

The event is the first stop of the LPGA’s so-called Asian swing before the tour moves to Singapore and China over the next two weeks.