Aphrodite Deng, 15, tied for second as Akie Iwai goes for back-to-back LPGA wins in Canada

  
Published August 21, 2025 08:26 PM
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women's Open, Round 1
August 21, 2025 12:26 PM
Relive the best moments from the first round of the LPGA's CPKC Women's Open at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club in Ontario, Canada.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario — Akie Iwai was right back on top of the leaderboard in the CPKC Women’s Open on Thursday, four days after her breakthrough victory in the Portland Classic.

Iwai closed her afternoon round at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club with birdies on the par-4 eighth and ninth holes for a 7-under 64 and a two-stroke lead.

“Last week I won, but already it’s in the past, already past,” Iwai said.

Fifteen-year-old Canadian amateur Aphrodite Deng was tied for second with top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul, Leona Maguire, Gaby Lopez and 2023 winner Megan Khang.

On Sunday in Oregon, Iwai joined twin sister Chisato as a rookie LPGA Tour winner. The 23-year-old Japanese player had second-place finishes in Thailand in February and Los Angeles in April, then watched her sister win at Mayakoba in May in Mexico.

She’s playing in Canada for first time.

“Really beautiful course,” said Akie Iwai, a six-time winner on the JLPGA Tour. “Looks like something similar in Japan course.”

Chisato Iwai bogeyed Nos. 8 and 9 to shoot 75.

Deng was born in Calgary, Alberta, and her family lived in Montreal before moving to New Jersey for her father’s work. She mostly lives now in Orlando, Florida, but remains a Canadian citizen and plays for Golf Canada’s junior program.

“Just trying to hit each shot and play in the fairway,” Deng said.

Thitikul played her first round since taking the top spot in the world from Nelly Korda.

“I think just like another day at work for me,” Thitikul said.

Korda opened with a 69.

Slumping Canadian star Brooke Henderson had four birdies and four bogeys in a 71. The 2018 champion won the last of her 13 LPGA Tour titles in January 2023.

“Just grateful we were able to get it back to even,” Henderson said.

She played alongside Thitikul and Women’s Scottish Open winner Lottie Woad, who shot 75.

Defending champion Lauren Coughlin had a 74. She won last year in Calgary.