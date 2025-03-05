Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025: Odds, favorites, predictions at Bay Hill

The PGA Tour heads to the home of the King for this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The event begins Thursday at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida, with a $20-million purse and $4 million for the winner.

Looking for a little something yourself? NBCSports.com betting expert Brad Thomas has a couple of wagers to consider:

Rory McIlroy, to win: +750

There are a few courses and circumstances where backing the chalk is acceptable. McIlroy at Bay Hill is one of those instances. Few players have had as much success and gained as many strokes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational as has McIlroy.

He won this event in 2018, and his skill set is perfect for this course. While Bay Hill rewards accurate drivers, it also adds a layer of extra benefits to those who are long off the tee. There’s no disguising it — this course is a shot-maker’s course, and that is precisely what McIlroy is.

A simple glance at how great he’s been tee-to-green makes it evident that his +750 price tag is warranted. In his last four events, he’s gained at least 7.1 strokes: tee-to-green. He won two and finished in the top 20 in all four.

Justin Thomas, top 20: -120

This price feels wrong for a player who is seemingly getting back to his old form. It’s the kind of form where he is gaining upwards of 5 strokes on approach per event. He’s now done that in back-to-back events. He finished runner-up at The American Express, and he honestly didn’t have his best stuff. However, in his last two events, where he finished T-9 and T-6, he was dynamite with his irons. At a shot-maker’s course, it’s almost mandatory to have action on one of the best shot makers on Tour.

Arnold Palmer Invitational odds (as of Wednesday morning, courtesy DraftKings):