Auburn grad student Megan Schofill wins U.S. Women’s Amateur at Bel-Air

  
Published August 14, 2023 01:55 AM

LOS ANGELES — Megan Schofill won the U.S. Women’s Amateur on Sunday at Bel-Air Country Club, beating Latanna Stone, 4 and 3, in the 36-hole final.

The 22-year-old Schofill, from Monticello, Florida, is a graduate student entering her fifth season at Auburn University.

“It’s definitely a dream come true, but I’d be lying if I wouldn’t say I’m still in shock,” Schofill said. “I feel like it still hasn’t set in yet. Latanna played a great match. It was really fun to be able to walk the fairways with her. And I felt like we both played really solid golf. I can’t put into words the emotions I’m feeling and it’s just such an honor to be able to say that I won this year.”

The 21-year-old Stone, from Riverview, Florida, is entering her fifth year at LSU.

Schofill had a 3-up lead after the first 18 holes, winning Nos. 15-17. After Stone won the par-4 24th with a birdie, Schofill took the par-4 25th and par-5 26th with birdies for a 4-up advantage.

They halved the next five holes with pars, Stone won the par-5 32nd, and the match ended on the par-4 33rd when Stone’s 5-foot par putt lipped out.

The finalists earned spots in the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania.