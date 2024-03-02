Ayaka Furue grabs two-shot lead at HSBC Women’s World Championship

SINGAPORE — Ayaka Furue of Japan took a two-stroke lead after three rounds of the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship with a 4-under 68 on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Furue, who won the Women’s Scottish Open in her first year on tour in 2022, had a 54-hole total of 10-under 206.

The late groups had to contend with rain and windy conditions at Sentosa Golf Club.

“The front nine holes, I had like three birdies, and I just kind of keep my momentum going. So that’s really good for me,” Furue said. “I just feel excited to be part of the top of the leaderboard.”

Three-time LPGA Tour winner Hannah Green was in second place after a 67. Second-round leader Celine Boutier (72) and Andrea Lee (67) were tied for third, three strokes behind Furue.

“I didn’t really hit many greens again today or fairways, but I managed to miss it in the right areas to give myself the best chance to make par,” Green said. “That was important today, as not sure how the weather will be tomorrow. I put myself in good position.”

Boutier was planning to get her mind off golf by attending a big concert in Singapore on Saturday night.

“I’m very excited to be able to go to the Taylor Swift concert in Singapore tonight, so I think it’s going to be a nice way to kind of relax, have some fun and hopefully be in a good mood for tomorrow,” she said.

Two-time defending champion Jin Young Ko moved well up the leaderboard with a round-of-the-day 66 and was four strokes behind and tied for fifth in the 66-player, no-cut tournament.

Patty Tavatanakit, who won last week’s LPGA event in Thailand, shot 73 and was at 2-under, eight strokes behind.

Lydia Ko, who has 20 career wins, including two majors, shot 71 and was at 1-over. Ko was level with Minjee Lee (72), who is playing for the first time this year on the LPGA Tour.

The tournament is the second of three straight weeks in Asia for the LPGA Tour. Next week the tour moves to China and the Blue Bay event on Hainan Island before heading back across the Pacific and to Palos Verdes, California for its next tournament beginning March 21.