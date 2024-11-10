 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice
Joey Logano hungry for 3rd NASCAR Cup title: ‘We just have to put our foot on their throats’
NCAA Football: Colorado at Texas Tech
Sanders, Hunter help No. 21 Colorado overcame early deficit in 41-27 win over Texas Tech
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 4 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndvsfsu_freemanintv_241109.jpg
Freeman wants more sustained drives from Irish
nbc_cfb_ndvsfsu_evanstd_241109.jpg
Leonard floats dime to Evans for TD before half
nbc_cfb_warrentd2_241109.jpg
Warren scores second TD of game from under center

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice
Joey Logano hungry for 3rd NASCAR Cup title: ‘We just have to put our foot on their throats’
NCAA Football: Colorado at Texas Tech
Sanders, Hunter help No. 21 Colorado overcame early deficit in 41-27 win over Texas Tech
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 4 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndvsfsu_freemanintv_241109.jpg
Freeman wants more sustained drives from Irish
nbc_cfb_ndvsfsu_evanstd_241109.jpg
Leonard floats dime to Evans for TD before half
nbc_cfb_warrentd2_241109.jpg
Warren scores second TD of game from under center

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bernhard Langer shoots age, leads Charles Schwab Cup finale in bid to extend winning streak

Published November 9, 2024 09:31 PM

PHOENIX — Bernhard Langer shot his age once again to put himself in position to extend his PGA Tour Champions winning streak to 18 years.

The 67-year-old German star with a Champions-record 46 career victories, had a 4-under 67 on Saturday at Phoenix Country Club to take a one-stroke lead in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship. He has shot his age or better 22 times on the tour.

“I’ve got to continue to play aggressive and hit as many fairways as I possibly can and as many greens,” Langer said. “The key for me is making putts. I’ve got to try and hit 15, 16, 17 greens in regulation if I can and make a bunch of putts.”

He has fought back after tearing his left Achilles playing pickelball in February.

“It would mean a great deal because of what I’ve been through this year,” Langer said. “And also, I didn’t win this year. It’s the first time in my Champions Tour career that I didn’t win in a season. So yeah, there will be a little extra effort tomorrow.”

Defending champion Steven Alker, second behind Ernie Els in the season standings, was second after a 63 — poised to pass Els for the $1 million bonus. Els was tied for 14th after a 71.

“The whole goal was to defend the championship this week and, if I do that, then the Schwab Cup’s a bonus,” Alker said.

Alker had a run of five straight birdies, but closed with six straight pars.

Richard Green was third at 11 under after a 63. Alex Cejka had a 68 to get to 10 under, and Jerry Kelly was 9 under after a 66.

Stewart Cink, three strokes ahead after each of the first two rounds, shot a 75 to drop to 8 under.

The top 36 players on the points list qualified for the event, with Steve Stricker the lone qualifier not in the field. He has never played a postseason tournament on the PGA Tour Champions.

Langer is 22nd in the standings.