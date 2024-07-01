Big Power 5 shakeups as 2024 conference realignment becomes official

It’s July 1, which means another wave of conference realignment.

This time marks perhaps the most significant yet, with the Pac-12 losing all but two of its members to the ACC, Big Ten or Big 12. On the women’s side, Stanford, UCLA, Oregon and USC made the final four of last season’s NCAA Championship; all four schools are now moving on. Oklahoma and Texas are also officially the SEC’s two newest members.

Outside of the Power 5s, there were few moves.

Here is a quick breakdown of the movement:

ACC

Adds: Cal, SMU, Stanford

Loses: None

Keeps: Boston College (w), Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech (m), Louisville, Miami (w), North Carolina, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

AMERICAN

Adds: Army, Rice (w)

Loses: SMU

Keeps: Charlotte, East Carolina, FAU, Memphis, North Texas, Rice (m), South Florida, Temple (m), Tulane (w), Tulsa (w), UAB, UTSA, Wichita State

ASUN

Adds: West Georgia

Loses: Kennesaw State

Keeps: Austin Peay, Bellarmine, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Golf Coast, Jacksonville, Lipscomb, North Alabama, North Florida, Queens (N.C.), Stetson

BIG 12

Adds: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Utah

Loses: Oklahoma, Texas

Keeps: Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF, West Virginia (m)

BIG TEN

Adds: Oregon, UCLA, USC, Washington

Loses: None

Keeps: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin

C-USA

Adds: Kennesaw State

Loses: None

Keeps: FIU (w), Jacksonville State, Liberty (m), Louisiana Tech (m), Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Sam Houston, UTEP, Western Kentucky

PAC-12

Adds: None

Loses: Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington

Keeps: Oregon State, Washington State

Note: Oregon State and Washington will now compete as affiliate members of the West Coast Conference, which means both schools can compete in the West Coast Conference Championship and are eligible to earn the conference’s automatic NCAA postseason bid.

PATRIOT

Adds: None

Loses: Army

Keeps: Bucknell, Colgate (m), Holy Cross, Lafayette (m), Lehigh, Loyola (m), Navy

SEC

Adds: Oklahoma, Texas

Loses: None

Keeps: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

