Big Power 5 shakeups as 2024 conference realignment becomes official
It’s July 1, which means another wave of conference realignment.
This time marks perhaps the most significant yet, with the Pac-12 losing all but two of its members to the ACC, Big Ten or Big 12. On the women’s side, Stanford, UCLA, Oregon and USC made the final four of last season’s NCAA Championship; all four schools are now moving on. Oklahoma and Texas are also officially the SEC’s two newest members.
Outside of the Power 5s, there were few moves.
Here is a quick breakdown of the movement:
ACC
Adds: Cal, SMU, Stanford
Loses: None
Keeps: Boston College (w), Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech (m), Louisville, Miami (w), North Carolina, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
AMERICAN
Adds: Army, Rice (w)
Loses: SMU
Keeps: Charlotte, East Carolina, FAU, Memphis, North Texas, Rice (m), South Florida, Temple (m), Tulane (w), Tulsa (w), UAB, UTSA, Wichita State
ASUN
Adds: West Georgia
Loses: Kennesaw State
Keeps: Austin Peay, Bellarmine, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Golf Coast, Jacksonville, Lipscomb, North Alabama, North Florida, Queens (N.C.), Stetson
BIG 12
Adds: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Utah
Loses: Oklahoma, Texas
Keeps: Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF, West Virginia (m)
BIG TEN
Adds: Oregon, UCLA, USC, Washington
Loses: None
Keeps: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin
C-USA
Adds: Kennesaw State
Loses: None
Keeps: FIU (w), Jacksonville State, Liberty (m), Louisiana Tech (m), Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Sam Houston, UTEP, Western Kentucky
PAC-12
Adds: None
Loses: Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington
Keeps: Oregon State, Washington State
Note: Oregon State and Washington will now compete as affiliate members of the West Coast Conference, which means both schools can compete in the West Coast Conference Championship and are eligible to earn the conference’s automatic NCAA postseason bid.
PATRIOT
Adds: None
Loses: Army
Keeps: Bucknell, Colgate (m), Holy Cross, Lafayette (m), Lehigh, Loyola (m), Navy
SEC
Adds: Oklahoma, Texas
Loses: None
Keeps: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt