MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Championship 2025 - Round Three
Robert MacIntyre closes with 40-foot birdie to lead Scottie Scheffler by four at BMW Championship
2025 U.S. Amateur
Teens Jackson Herrington, Mason Howell advance to U.S. Amateur final
nbc_golf_akshayholeineone_250816.jpg
Akshay Bhatia wins a BMW with hole-in-one, boosts chances of making Tour Championship

Top Clips

nbc_mx_250recap_250816.jpg
Shimoda stops Deegan from clinching 250 MX title
nbc_mx_450recap_250816.jpg
Jett sweeps Unadilla for 450 Pro Motocross win
nbc_golf_mcintyrebirdie_250816.jpg
MacIntyre sinks a long putt for 4-stroke lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
BMW Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, TV times, how to watch second playoff event

  
Published August 16, 2025 06:28 PM
MacIntyre sinks a long putt for 4-stroke lead
August 16, 2025 06:02 PM
Robert MacIntyre continues his hot putting at the BMW Championship, ending his third round with a long-range birdie to extend his lead to four strokes.

The BMW Championship, the PGA Tour’s second playoff event, concludes Sunday at Caves Valley Golf Club outside of Baltimore, Maryland.

Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock will have coverage. Here’s how you can watch the final round:

Sunday, Aug. 17

Final-round tee times at Caves Valley

Time
TeePlayers
9:05 AM
EDT		1

Andrew Novak

9:12 AM
EDT		1

Sungjae Im

Jhonattan Vegas

9:23 AM
EDT		1

Brian Campbell

Ryan Fox

9:34 AM
EDT		1

Thomas Detry

Ryan Gerard

9:45 AM
EDT		1

Chris Gotterup

Sam Stevens

9:56 AM
EDT		1

Xander Schauffele

Bud Cauley

10:07 AM
EDT		1

Denny McCarthy

Lucas Glover

10:23 AM
EDT		1

Shane Lowry

Tom Hoge

10:34 AM
EDT		1

Si Woo Kim

J.T. Poston

10:45 AM
EDT		1

Justin Rose

Daniel Berger

10:56 AM
EDT		1

Justin Thomas

Keegan Bradley

11:07 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Cantlay

J.J. Spaun

11:18 AM
EDT		1

Nick Taylor

Matt Fitzpatrick

11:34 AM
EDT		1

Brian Harman

Collin Morikawa

11:45 AM
EDT		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Akshay Bhatia

11:56 AM
EDT		1

Kurt Kitayama

Taylor Pendrith

12:07 PM
EDT		1

Ben Griffin

Jason Day

12:18 PM
EDT		1

Rory McIlroy

Jacob Bridgeman

12:29 PM
EDT		1

Russell Henley

Corey Conners

12:45 PM
EDT		1

Cameron Young

Harris English

12:56 PM
EDT		1

Viktor Hovland

Michael Kim

1:07 PM
EDT		1

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

1:18 PM
EDT		1

Harry Hall

Maverick McNealy

1:29 PM
EDT		1

Ludvig Åberg

Sam Burns

1:40 PM
EDT		1

Robert MacIntyre

Scottie Scheffler