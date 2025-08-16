BMW Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, TV times, how to watch second playoff event
The BMW Championship, the PGA Tour’s second playoff event, concludes Sunday at Caves Valley Golf Club outside of Baltimore, Maryland.
Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock will have coverage. Here’s how you can watch the final round:
Sunday, Aug. 17
Final-round tee times at Caves Valley
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|9:05 AM
EDT
|1
Andrew Novak
|9:12 AM
EDT
|1
Sungjae Im
Jhonattan Vegas
|9:23 AM
EDT
|1
Brian Campbell
Ryan Fox
|9:34 AM
EDT
|1
Thomas Detry
Ryan Gerard
|9:45 AM
EDT
|1
Chris Gotterup
Sam Stevens
|9:56 AM
EDT
|1
Xander Schauffele
Bud Cauley
|10:07 AM
EDT
|1
Denny McCarthy
Lucas Glover
|10:23 AM
EDT
|1
Shane Lowry
Tom Hoge
|10:34 AM
EDT
|1
Si Woo Kim
J.T. Poston
|10:45 AM
EDT
|1
Justin Rose
Daniel Berger
|10:56 AM
EDT
|1
Justin Thomas
Keegan Bradley
|11:07 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Cantlay
J.J. Spaun
|11:18 AM
EDT
|1
Nick Taylor
Matt Fitzpatrick
|11:34 AM
EDT
|1
Brian Harman
Collin Morikawa
|11:45 AM
EDT
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Akshay Bhatia
|11:56 AM
EDT
|1
Kurt Kitayama
Taylor Pendrith
|12:07 PM
EDT
|1
Ben Griffin
Jason Day
|12:18 PM
EDT
|1
Rory McIlroy
Jacob Bridgeman
|12:29 PM
EDT
|1
Russell Henley
Corey Conners
|12:45 PM
EDT
|1
Cameron Young
Harris English
|12:56 PM
EDT
|1
Viktor Hovland
Michael Kim
|1:07 PM
EDT
|1
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
|1:18 PM
EDT
|1
Harry Hall
Maverick McNealy
|1:29 PM
EDT
|1
Ludvig Åberg
Sam Burns
|1:40 PM
EDT
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Scottie Scheffler