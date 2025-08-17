 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels
Red Sox infielder Marcelo Mayer to have season-ending right wrist surgery
Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
Orioles promote top prospect Samuel Basallo for MLB debut
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros
Astros’ Yordan Alvarez to start rehab assignment at Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday

Top Clips

nbc_pl_muarslastdiscussion_250817.jpg
Stellar defense makes Arsenal a ‘dangerous team’
nbc_pl_artetafieldintv_250817.jpg
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s win over Man United
nbc_pl_postgameseconddiscussion_250817.jpg
United were ‘the better team’ in loss to Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels
Red Sox infielder Marcelo Mayer to have season-ending right wrist surgery
Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
Orioles promote top prospect Samuel Basallo for MLB debut
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros
Astros’ Yordan Alvarez to start rehab assignment at Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday

Top Clips

nbc_pl_muarslastdiscussion_250817.jpg
Stellar defense makes Arsenal a ‘dangerous team’
nbc_pl_artetafieldintv_250817.jpg
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s win over Man United
nbc_pl_postgameseconddiscussion_250817.jpg
United were ‘the better team’ in loss to Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

BMW Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $20 million purse

  
Published August 17, 2025 01:42 PM
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 3
August 16, 2025 08:14 PM
Relive the best moments from Round 3 of the BMW Championship — the second event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at Owings Mills, Maryland.

The PGA Tour’s second playoff event, the BMW Championship, offers a $20 million purse with $3.6 million going to the winner.

Here’s how the full purse will be paid out at Caves Valley Golf Club outside Baltimore, Maryland (individual payouts will be updated when provided by the PGA Tour upon the conclusion of play):

  • Win: $3,600,000
  • 2: $2,160,000
  • 3: $1,360,000
  • 4: $990,000
  • 5: $830,000
  • 6: $750,000
  • 7: $695,000
  • 8: $640,000
  • 9: $600,000
  • 10: $560,000
  • 11: $520,000
  • 12: $480,000
  • 13: $441,000
  • 14: $402,000
  • 15: $382,000
  • 16: $362,000
  • 17: $342,000
  • 18: $322,000
  • 19: $302,000
  • 20: $282,000
  • 21: $262,000
  • 22: $245,000
  • 23: $229,500
  • 24: $213,000
  • 25: $197,000
  • 26: $181,000
  • 27: $174,000
  • 28: $167,000
  • 29: $160,000
  • 30: $153,000
  • 31: $146,000
  • 32: $139,000
  • 33: $132,000
  • 34: $127,000
  • 35: $122,000
  • 36: $117,500
  • 37: $112,000
  • 38: $108,000
  • 39: $104,000
  • 40: $100,000
  • 41: $96,000
  • 42: $92,000
  • 43: $88,000
  • 44: $84,000
  • 45: $80,000
  • 46: $76,000
  • 47: $72,000
  • 48: $70,000
  • 49: $68,000