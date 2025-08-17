BMW Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $20 million purse
Published August 17, 2025 01:42 PM
The PGA Tour’s second playoff event, the BMW Championship, offers a $20 million purse with $3.6 million going to the winner.
Here’s how the full purse will be paid out at Caves Valley Golf Club outside Baltimore, Maryland (individual payouts will be updated when provided by the PGA Tour upon the conclusion of play):
- Win: $3,600,000
- 2: $2,160,000
- 3: $1,360,000
- 4: $990,000
- 5: $830,000
- 6: $750,000
- 7: $695,000
- 8: $640,000
- 9: $600,000
- 10: $560,000
- 11: $520,000
- 12: $480,000
- 13: $441,000
- 14: $402,000
- 15: $382,000
- 16: $362,000
- 17: $342,000
- 18: $322,000
- 19: $302,000
- 20: $282,000
- 21: $262,000
- 22: $245,000
- 23: $229,500
- 24: $213,000
- 25: $197,000
- 26: $181,000
- 27: $174,000
- 28: $167,000
- 29: $160,000
- 30: $153,000
- 31: $146,000
- 32: $139,000
- 33: $132,000
- 34: $127,000
- 35: $122,000
- 36: $117,500
- 37: $112,000
- 38: $108,000
- 39: $104,000
- 40: $100,000
- 41: $96,000
- 42: $92,000
- 43: $88,000
- 44: $84,000
- 45: $80,000
- 46: $76,000
- 47: $72,000
- 48: $70,000
- 49: $68,000