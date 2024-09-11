Brandt Snedeker named assistant captain for U.S. Presidents Cup team

Brandt Snedeker has been named an assistant captain for the U.S. Presidents Cup team, filling the void left by Keegan Bradley, who was relieved of his back-room duties after being selected as a wildcard pick for the biennial matches.

Snedeker, also named a vice captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup, will be a first-time assistant at Royal Montreal. He joins an American support staff that already includes Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard and Kevin Kisner.

Furyk can have a maximum of five assistant captains, but it’s unclear if he will add another member to his staff with the matches now two weeks away.

A nine-time PGA Tour winner, Snedeker played on three U.S. cup teams, most recently in the 2016 Ryder Cup.

“He is a fierce competitor, great teammate and one of the most respected players on the PGA Tour,” Furyk said. “He will provide a steady voice in the team room, and I will rely on him for insight and advice as we lead our 12 players into Montreal at the end of the month.”

After his surprising Ryder Cup appointment in July, Bradley was named one of Furyk’s assistants shortly thereafter. But after making the BMW Championship on the top-50 bubble, Bradley won the Tour’s second playoff event to vault into the conversation for a captain’s pick. Furyk added him with one of his six spots, and said later that he’d allow Bradley to focus on his play rather than any duties as an assistant captain.