 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers
12-team, 9-cat Mock Draft: Take Giannis Antetokounmpo and don’t look back
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3 of 2025 season
Anna Hall
Anna Hall wins heptathlon world title, creates club with Jackie Joyner-Kersee

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mured1_250920.jpg
Casemiro sent off for second yellow v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_mugoal2_250920.jpg
Casemiro heads Man United 2-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_cfb_blockedkicks_250920.jpg
Maryland blocks field goal, punt in first quarter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers
12-team, 9-cat Mock Draft: Take Giannis Antetokounmpo and don’t look back
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3 of 2025 season
Anna Hall
Anna Hall wins heptathlon world title, creates club with Jackie Joyner-Kersee

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mured1_250920.jpg
Casemiro sent off for second yellow v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_mugoal2_250920.jpg
Casemiro heads Man United 2-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_cfb_blockedkicks_250920.jpg
Maryland blocks field goal, punt in first quarter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brooks Koepka, Min Woo Lee share lead at DP World Tour’s French Open

  
Published September 20, 2025 01:25 PM
Bethpage Black will have 'very, very vocal crowd'
September 17, 2025 02:27 PM
Shane Ryan and Brandan Porath preview the crowd at the Ryder Cup, which will be a "different level of stress" compared to normal tournaments, explaining why a rowdy Bethpage Black will be an advantage for the Americans.

PARIS — Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka rattled off five straight birdies on the back nine Saturday and had a 6-under 65, giving him a share of the lead in the French Open as he tries to win for the first time in more than a year.

Min Woo Lee shot 68 and was tied with Koepka at 11-under 202. They were one shot clear of a trio that included Michael Kim, another American in Paris during an off week on the PGA Tour.

This is Koepka’s third straight week playing on the European Tour, after missing the cut in the Irish Open and the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

He also missed the cut in three of the four majors this year. Koepka’s last victory was in August 2024 on the LIV Golf League at the Greenbrier in West Virginia.

“I feel like my game has been trending in the right direction,” Koepka said. “It’s the results haven’t been there. I feel a lot closer. I’m pleased with the work I’ve put in over the last few months, and nothing has shown, so hopefully got a chance to win tomorrow.”

He attributed the low round at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche to little more than good putting. Koepka had eight birdies in the round, finishing with a bogey on the par-3 18th when he failed to get up-and-down, missing a 6-foot putt.

Lee won the Houston Open earlier this year for his first PGA Tour title, though he failed to advance beyond one week in the FedExCup playoffs.

Guido Migliozzi (66) of Italy and Marcus Armitage (71) of England joined Kim in the group one shot behind. Kim shot a 66.