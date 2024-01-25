Callum Shinkwin makes 10 birdies in 11 holes on way to DP World Tour lead

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates — Callum Shinkwin went on a spurt of 10 birdies in 11 holes on the way to shooting 10-under 62 and taking the first-round lead at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on the DP World Tour on Thursday.

The No. 143-ranked Shinkwin was 10 under par after 14 holes at Al Hamra Golf Club to raise the potential for a rare round of 59 on the tour.

The Englishman bogeyed No. 7, though, to dash those hopes. He bounced back with an 11th birdie of the round by two-putting from 70 feet at the par-5 No. 8 and led by two strokes from compatriot Richard Mansell and Brandon Stone of South Africa.

Three players — Ricardo Gouveia, Freddy Schott, Frederic Lacroix — were a further shot back after rounds of 65.

It is the third straight European tour event to be staged in the United Arab Emirates after the Dubai Invitational and the Dubai Desert Classic, won by Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy, respectively.