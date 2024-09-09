Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to serves as honorary chairman at Presidents Cup

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will serve as honorary chairman at this month’s Presidents Cup, which will be played for the second time at Royal Montreal Golf Club.

Trudeau continues the tradition that began with the first Presidents Cup in 1994 when former U.S. President Gerald R. Ford served as honorary chairman of the matches.

“With the Olympics, the Paralympics, and so many other tournaments, this summer has shown us all the power of sport to inspire and unite. I encourage Canadians to keep that cheer going with the Presidents Cup – let’s watch, celebrate, and enjoy a historic and incredible tournament,” Trudeau said in a statement.

Presidents Cup bios and player records: Meet the 2024 International team Here are the bios and records for the 12 International players in the 2024 Presidents Cup matches.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper served as honorary chairman of the matches the last time the Presidents Cup was played at Royal Montreal in 2007.

Canadian Mike Weir, who played on the ’07 International team, will captain the International team at Royal Montreal and Jim Furyk is the U.S. captain.