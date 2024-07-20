 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 152nd Open Championship – Media Day
The Open 2024: How to watch, TV times, stream links and featured groups
The Open 2024 - Day Two - Royal Troon
The Open: Tee times and pairings for Round 3 at Royal Troon
The Open 2024 - Day Two - Royal Troon
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Best storylines for the weekend

Top Clips

nbc_golf_barracuda_round2_240719.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lftheopen_tigerhlreax_240719__694029.jpg
Chamblee: Tiger’s struggles, Open MC not just rust
nbc_golf_lftheopen_mcilroymissescut_240719.jpg
McIlroy: ‘Wind got the better of me’ at The Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 152nd Open Championship – Media Day
The Open 2024: How to watch, TV times, stream links and featured groups
The Open 2024 - Day Two - Royal Troon
The Open: Tee times and pairings for Round 3 at Royal Troon
The Open 2024 - Day Two - Royal Troon
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Best storylines for the weekend

Top Clips

nbc_golf_barracuda_round2_240719.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lftheopen_tigerhlreax_240719__694029.jpg
Chamblee: Tiger’s struggles, Open MC not just rust
nbc_golf_lftheopen_mcilroymissescut_240719.jpg
McIlroy: ‘Wind got the better of me’ at The Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chanettee Wannasaen closes birdie-eagle to take one-shot lead in Dana Open

  
Published July 19, 2024 10:28 PM
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 2
July 19, 2024 03:39 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2024 Dana Open at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, on the LPGA Tour.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Chanettee Wannasaen closed birdie-eagle on Highland Meadows’ twin par-5 finishing holes for a 6-under 66 and a one-stroke lead Friday in the Dana Open for Children.

Wannasaen set up the eagle putt on 18 with a 3-wood from 260 yards to 1 1/2 feet.

“I hit really good shot on that hole,” said Wannasaen, the Portland Classic winner last year. “The back nine I play really well. The putter was really good on the back nine.”

The 20-year-old Thai player took a 11-under 131 total into the weekend. Defending champion Linn Grant of Sweden was a shot back with playing partner Xiyu “Janet” Lin of China.

Lexi Thompson capped Lexi Thompson Day at the tournament by making the cut, shooting a 69 after a flyover and emotional opening ceremony. She has said this will be her final season playing a full schedule.

“Very honored and so amazing to see all the great fans around the first hole and then the flyover,” Thompson said. “That was incredible. Having to say a few words after that was pretty emotional.”

Grant shot 65.

“I tried to play very aggressive,” Grant said. “I felt after yesterday that I really had some good game going and hit some great shots. So, felt like I could really go out and be aggressive. Some holes that didn’t really pay off, but that’s golf.”

Lin had a 67. She’s the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 15.

“I’ve been here for so many years.” Lin said. “This is one the stops I almost play every year. Obviously, very experienced. I think this course overall, it’s really like suits my eye and it’s all about putting for me.”

Mary Liu of China was 9 under after a 65.

First-round leader Hye-Jin Choi followed her opening 64 with a 71 to drop into a tie for fifth at 7 under. Mao Saigo (67), Haeran Ryu (68), Paula Reto (69) and Sarah Kemp (67) also were 7 under.

Stacy Lewis, the 39-year-old Texan who was born in nearby Toledo, was 5 under after a 70. She won the last of her 13 LPGA Tour titles in 2020.