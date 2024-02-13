 Skip navigation
Check out photos of Tiger Woods’ new clothing brand

  
Published February 12, 2024 07:58 PM

Tiger Woods was set to announce his new clothing brand, Sun Day Red, on Monday in Los Angeles. Prior to the unveiling, several images of polos, jackets and more dropped on Getty Images.

Here is a look at a few pieces:

Tiger Woods & TaylorMade Golf Announce New Apparel and Footwear Brand “Sun Day Red”

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: A clothing detail during the launch of Tiger Woods and TaylorMade Golf’s new apparel and footwear brand “Sun Day Red” at Palisades Village on February 12, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Getty Images

