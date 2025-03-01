Cognizant Classic 2025: Tee times, how to watch Saturday’s third round at PGA National
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches continues Saturday with the third round at PGA National.
Here’s a look at tee times and pairings Saturday in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (click here for how to watch):
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|8:05 AM
EST
|1
Ricky Castillo
Matthew Riedel
|8:15 AM
EST
|1
Kris Ventura
Ben Polland
|8:25 AM
EST
|1
Isaiah Salinda
Quade Cummins
|8:35 AM
EST
|1
Joe Highsmith
Taylor Moore
|8:45 AM
EST
|1
Tom Hoge
Andrew Putnam
|8:55 AM
EST
|1
Patrick Fishburn
Max Greyserman
|9:05 AM
EST
|1
Rikuya Hoshino
Denny McCarthy
|9:15 AM
EST
|1
Niklas Norgaard
Max McGreevy
|9:25 AM
EST
|1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Francesco Molinari
|9:40 AM
EST
|1
Matt McCarty
Chris Kirk
|9:50 AM
EST
|1
Matt Kuchar
Matti Schmid
|10:00 AM
EST
|1
Victor Perez
Billy Horschel
|10:10 AM
EST
|1
Sam Ryder
Patrick Rodgers
|10:20 AM
EST
|1
Nicolai Højgaard
Alejandro Tosti
|10:30 AM
EST
|1
Bud Cauley
Vince Whaley
|10:40 AM
EST
|1
Min Woo Lee
Brian Campbell
|10:55 AM
EST
|1
Greyson Sigg
Jacob Bridgeman
|11:05 AM
EST
|1
Sami Valimaki
Jackson Suber
|11:15 AM
EST
|1
Erik van Rooyen
Davis Riley
|11:25 AM
EST
|1
Rico Hoey
Jordan Spieth
|11:35 AM
EST
|1
Antoine Rozner
Karl Vilips
|11:45 AM
EST
|1
Chan Kim
Jhonattan Vegas
|11:55 AM
EST
|1
Michael Thorbjornsen
Ryan Gerard
|12:10 PM
EST
|1
Sepp Straka
Charley Hoffman
|12:20 PM
EST
|1
J.J. Spaun
Beau Hossler
|12:30 PM
EST
|1
Keith Mitchell
Shane Lowry
|12:40 PM
EST
|1
Alex Smalley
Joel Dahmen
|12:50 PM
EST
|1
Russell Henley
Brian Harman
|1:00 PM
EST
|1
Luke Clanton (a)
Brice Garnett
|1:15 PM
EST
|1
Rickie Fowler
Ben Griffin
|1:25 PM
EST
|1
Taylor Montgomery
Zach Johnson
|1:35 PM
EST
|1
Doug Ghim
Jesper Svensson
|1:45 PM
EST
|1
Michael Kim
Daniel Berger
|1:55 PM
EST
|1
Jake Knapp
Matthieu Pavon