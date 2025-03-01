 Skip navigation
Cognizant Classic 2025: Tee times, how to watch Saturday’s third round at PGA National

  
Published February 28, 2025 07:10 PM

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches continues Saturday with the third round at PGA National.

Here’s a look at tee times and pairings Saturday in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (click here for how to watch):

Time
TeePlayers
8:05 AM
EST		1

Ricky Castillo

Matthew Riedel

8:15 AM
EST		1

Kris Ventura

Ben Polland

8:25 AM
EST		1

Isaiah Salinda

Quade Cummins

8:35 AM
EST		1

Joe Highsmith

Taylor Moore

8:45 AM
EST		1

Tom Hoge

Andrew Putnam

8:55 AM
EST		1

Patrick Fishburn

Max Greyserman

9:05 AM
EST		1

Rikuya Hoshino

Denny McCarthy

9:15 AM
EST		1

Niklas Norgaard

Max McGreevy

9:25 AM
EST		1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Francesco Molinari

9:40 AM
EST		1

Matt McCarty

Chris Kirk

9:50 AM
EST		1

Matt Kuchar

Matti Schmid

10:00 AM
EST		1

Victor Perez

Billy Horschel

10:10 AM
EST		1

Sam Ryder

Patrick Rodgers

10:20 AM
EST		1

Nicolai Højgaard

Alejandro Tosti

10:30 AM
EST		1

Bud Cauley

Vince Whaley

10:40 AM
EST		1

Min Woo Lee

Brian Campbell

10:55 AM
EST		1

Greyson Sigg

Jacob Bridgeman

11:05 AM
EST		1

Sami Valimaki

Jackson Suber

11:15 AM
EST		1

Erik van Rooyen

Davis Riley

11:25 AM
EST		1

Rico Hoey

Jordan Spieth

11:35 AM
EST		1

Antoine Rozner

Karl Vilips

11:45 AM
EST		1

Chan Kim

Jhonattan Vegas

11:55 AM
EST		1

Michael Thorbjornsen

Ryan Gerard

12:10 PM
EST		1

Sepp Straka

Charley Hoffman

12:20 PM
EST		1

J.J. Spaun

Beau Hossler

12:30 PM
EST		1

Keith Mitchell

Shane Lowry

12:40 PM
EST		1

Alex Smalley

Joel Dahmen

12:50 PM
EST		1

Russell Henley

Brian Harman

1:00 PM
EST		1

Luke Clanton (a)

Brice Garnett

1:15 PM
EST		1

Rickie Fowler

Ben Griffin

1:25 PM
EST		1

Taylor Montgomery

Zach Johnson

1:35 PM
EST		1

Doug Ghim

Jesper Svensson

1:45 PM
EST		1

Michael Kim

Daniel Berger

1:55 PM
EST		1

Jake Knapp

Matthieu Pavon