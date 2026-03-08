 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alysa Liu
Alysa Liu withdraws from World Figure Skating Championships: ‘See yall next season!!’
Sander Eitrem
Sander Eitrem overtakes Jordan Stolz to win World Allround Speed Skating Championships
Golf: LIV Golf Riyadh - Third Round
Jon Rahm takes LIV Golf Hong Kong to end winless run

Top Clips

nbc_moto_whatriderssaid_260308.jpg
What riders said after SX Round 9 in Indianapolis
oly_ga_americancup_china_260307.jpg
China soars to American Cup mixed team event win
USA_gymnastics_comp_raw_260308.jpg
USA holds on for second in American Cup mixed team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alysa Liu
Alysa Liu withdraws from World Figure Skating Championships: ‘See yall next season!!’
Sander Eitrem
Sander Eitrem overtakes Jordan Stolz to win World Allround Speed Skating Championships
Golf: LIV Golf Riyadh - Third Round
Jon Rahm takes LIV Golf Hong Kong to end winless run

Top Clips

nbc_moto_whatriderssaid_260308.jpg
What riders said after SX Round 9 in Indianapolis
oly_ga_americancup_china_260307.jpg
China soars to American Cup mixed team event win
USA_gymnastics_comp_raw_260308.jpg
USA holds on for second in American Cup mixed team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Daniel Berger’s lead cut to one shot over Akshay Bhatia at Bay Hill

  
Published March 8, 2026 12:47 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. — Akshay Bhatia waited just long enough for his putt to take a final turn and drop for birdie Sunday morning, allowing him to cut Daniel Berger’s lead to one shot in the rain-delayed Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

They had to play two full holes to complete the third round that was halted by darkness from a rain delay. Berger two-putted from 35 feet for birdie on the par-5 16th for a three-shot lead.

But on the 18th, Berger’s tee shot went right into the rough, forcing him to lay up. He hit wedge to 10 feet and missed the par putt to complete an even-par 72.

Bhatia’s birdie putt stopped on the edge of the cup. He stared at it, walked to the hole, stopped for a final look and saw it drop for a 68.

Berger was at 13-under 203, and they were in the final pairing Sunday afternoon.

Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa and Sepp Straka were four shots out of the lead, setting up a final round with a number of possibilities. Bay Hill’s greens are typically the firmest and fastest of the Florida swing. Five of the last six tournaments at Bay Hill were decided by one shot.