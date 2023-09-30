Day 2 Ryder Cup fourball matches: Hovland, Aberg together again

After their historic 9-and-7 win in foursomes, Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg will team again in afternoon fourballs at the Ryder Cup.

Europe leads, 9.5 to 2.5, through the first three sessions, having won Saturday foursomes, 3-1.

Here’s a look at the four best-ball matchups as put forth by captains Luke Donald (EUR) and Zach Johnson (U.S.), which means Hovland, Rory McIlroy and Max Homa will play all five sessions.

6:25 a.m. ET: Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Aberg (EUR) vs. Sam Burns/Collin Morikawa (U.S.)

Sitting: Europe: Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Sepp Straka; U.S.: Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler (only player sitting both sessions Saturday)