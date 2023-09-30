 Skip navigation
Day 2 Ryder Cup fourball matches: Hovland, Aberg together again

  
Published September 30, 2023 06:05 AM
2023 Ryder Cup - Morning Foursomes Matches

ROME, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 30: Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland of Team Europe react on the sixth green during the Saturday morning foursomes matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 30, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Getty Images

After their historic 9-and-7 win in foursomes, Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg will team again in afternoon fourballs at the Ryder Cup.

Europe leads, 9.5 to 2.5, through the first three sessions, having won Saturday foursomes, 3-1.

Here’s a look at the four best-ball matchups as put forth by captains Luke Donald (EUR) and Zach Johnson (U.S.), which means Hovland, Rory McIlroy and Max Homa will play all five sessions.

  • 6:25 a.m. ET: Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Aberg (EUR) vs. Sam Burns/Collin Morikawa (U.S.)
  • 6:40 a.m. ET: Tommy Fleetwood/Nicolai Hojgaard (EUR) vs. Max Homa/Brian Harman (U.S.)
  • 6:55 a.m. ET: Justin Rose/Bob MacIntyre (EUR) vs. Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (U.S.)
  • 7:10 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy/Matt Fitzpatrick (EUR) vs. Patrick Cantlay/Wyndham Clark (U.S.)

Sitting: Europe: Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Sepp Straka; U.S.: Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler (only player sitting both sessions Saturday)