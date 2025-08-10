 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins
Keaschall hits 2-run homer in 11th as Twins top Royals 5-3
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox
Sosa, Montgomery homer, Martin works six strong innings as White Sox beat Guardians 6-4
svg_win.jpg
What drivers said at Watkins Glen after another victory for Shane van Gisbergen

Top Clips

nbc_nas_christopherbellintvv2_250810.jpg
Bell ‘thrilled’ with runner-up finish at the Glen
cup_watkins_glen_hls.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergenintvv2_250810.jpg
SVG gets Watkins Glen redemption on ‘flawless’ day

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins
Keaschall hits 2-run homer in 11th as Twins top Royals 5-3
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox
Sosa, Montgomery homer, Martin works six strong innings as White Sox beat Guardians 6-4
svg_win.jpg
What drivers said at Watkins Glen after another victory for Shane van Gisbergen

Top Clips

nbc_nas_christopherbellintvv2_250810.jpg
Bell ‘thrilled’ with runner-up finish at the Glen
cup_watkins_glen_hls.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergenintvv2_250810.jpg
SVG gets Watkins Glen redemption on ‘flawless’ day

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dean Burmester beats Jon Rahm, Josele Ballester in LIV Golf Chicago playoff

  
Published August 10, 2025 05:30 PM
Scott not on Scheffler's bag Sunday in Memphis
August 10, 2025 11:48 AM
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler will not have caddie Ted Scott on his bag during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis has the latest.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — Dean Burmester overcame a rough start to get into a three-way playoff Sunday, and then beat Jon Rahm and Josele Ballester on the first extra hole with a 6-foot birdie putt to win LIV Golf Chicago.

Burmester lost a two-shot lead at the start with three straight bogeys. He rallied late for an even-par 71 to finish on 9-under 204.

The South African birdied the 16th to regain the lead, only for Rahm and Ballester to birdie the 18th to force a playoff. On the 18th in the playoff, Ballester and Rahm both missed birdie chances from the 12-foot range.

Burmester won $4 million for his second LIV Golf victory. He also won in Miami last year.

There also was a team playoff, with Burmester’s Stinger team beating Torque for the team title.

Joaquin Niemann tied for 17th to remain ahead of Rahm in the individual points standing. Niemann has never finished in the top 10 in LIV Golf except for his seven victories.