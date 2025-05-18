 Skip navigation
Eight perfect shots? The numbers behind Scottie Scheffler’s magnificent Saturday finish

  
Published May 17, 2025 08:28 PM

By playing his final five holes in 5 under on Saturday evening at Quail Hollow Club, Scottie Scheffler gained 5.2 strokes on the rest of the PGA Championship field. According to Data Golf, 3.7 of those strokes came from drives and approach shots.

“I executed really well,” said Scheffler, whose 6-under 65 pushed him three shots clear of second-place Alex Noren. “Pretty much after hole 11, I feel like I hit a lot of really good shots.”

Data Golf went further.

“Basically hit eight perfect shots,” the popular golf analytics site tweeted.

The shots:

  • Shot 1 – 305 yards to 2 feet, 9 inches at No. 14 (eagle)
  • Shot 2 – 302 yards to fairway at No. 15
  • Shot 3 – 243 yards to 59 feet, 10 inches at No. 15 (two-putt birdie)
  • Shot 4 – 333 yards to fairway at No. 16
  • Shot 5 – 194 yards to 12 feet, 5 inches at No. 16 (two-putt par)
  • Shot 6 – 192 yards to 17 feet, 9 inches at No. 17 (birdie)
  • Shot 7 – 320 yards to fairway at No. 18
  • Shot 8 – 166 yards to 9 feet, 1 inch at No. 18 (birdie)

During that stretch, Scheffler also wildly improved his win probability. At 5:50 p.m. ET, Scheffler sat at 22.8%. He will enter Sunday at 78.2%.

“I definitely stole a couple shots there,” Scheffler added, “and it was nice momentum towards the end of the round.”