England’s Laurie Canter earns first DP World Tour title at European Open

  
Published June 2, 2024 07:32 PM

HAMBURG, Germany — English golfer Laurie Canter held his nerve and overcame three bogeys in a 1-under 72 final round to win the European Open by two shots on Sunday.

Canter, who also plays on the LIV Golf breakaway circuit and was ranked No. 224, started the day in a two-way tie with Italy’s Guido Migliozzi with a one-shot lead.

Migliozzi’s challenge fizzled with a 78, but Canter was under pressure from others after playing his first 10 holes in 1-over. Thriston Lawrence of South Africa and Bernd Wiesberger of Austria were both making moves on the back nine.

Canter recovered with three birdies on his way in to finish with an overall 13-under 279.

It’s the 34-year-old player’s first European tour title.

Lawrence (68) and Wiesberger (71) tied for second, one shot clear of Julien Guerrier of France and Niklas Nørgaard of Denmark.