Ewen Ferguson co-leader at French Open thanks to 67-foot putt

  
Published September 23, 2023 03:48 PM
Cazoo Open de France 2023 - Day Three

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 23: Ewen Ferguson of Scotland lines up a putt on the 9th hole hole during Day Three of the Cazoo Open de France at Le Golf National on September 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Getty Images

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Helped by a remarkable birdie putt from 67 feet, Scotsman Ewen Ferguson shot 4-under 67 on Saturday to finish the third round of the French Open tied for the lead with Jordan Smith.

The undoubted highlight of Ferguson’s round came at the par-4 13th and it drew him level with Smith on 13 under.

Smith, the overnight leader, immediately regained the lead with a birdie at No. 14 but three-putted for bogey at the last to shoot 70 and drop back to 13-under 200 alongside Ferguson.

They are one shot ahead of Kazuki Higa of Japan (65) and two clear of Yannik Paul of Germany (67).

Smith and Ferguson are bidding for their third victories on the European tour. Both of Ferguson’s came last year while Smith’s were in 2017 and 2022.