‘Exactly where we’re headed': LPGA to co-sanction Las Vegas event backed by Saudi Arabia

Golf Saudi is set to partner with the LPGA.

The LPGA announced Wednesday a new co-sanctioned event with the Ladies European Tour in partnership with Golf Saudi. The Aramco Championship will take place April 2-5, 2026, at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas and feature a $4 million purse.

The 120-player event, the first tournament on a U.S. tour with backing from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, will also be part of the PIF Global Series, which includes four other tournaments on the LET schedule, in Saudi Arabia (Feb. 11-14), the U.K. (Aug. 6-9), South Korea (Oct. 8-11) and China (Nov. 5-8). The series was previously branded as the Aramco Team Series and dated to 2020, with Nelly Korda among its event winners, and it had staged an event in the U.S. each year since 2021.

According to new LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler, the Saudi-backed event “reflects exactly where we’re headed in building the global schedule for our tour.”

“We often talk about routing, courses and purses — and this event checks every box: a spectacular West Coast setting, an iconic course and a purse that continues our momentum in raising the bar for our athletes,” Kessler added. “We also recognize that partnerships like this — built on the LET’s longstanding collaboration with Golf Saudi and PIF — can help strengthen the women’s game on a global scale and elevate opportunities for our athletes.”

The PIF is the main financial backer of LIV Golf, and while the PIF’s negotiations to partner with the PGA Tour halted earlier this year, it has continued to invest in the Ladies European Tour and now the LPGA.

Kessler told the AP that he’s “been blown away by the support” from both the LPGA and LET boards, whose “overwhelming sentiment was, ‘What took so long?’”

This is now the fourth co-sanctioned event between the LPGA and LET, adding to the AIG Women’s Open, Amundi Evian Championship and Women’s Scottish Open.

Shadow Creek had previously hosted the T-Mobile Match Play since 2021.