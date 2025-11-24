Final FedExCup Fall standings – and what they mean
With the RSM Classic in the books, that concludes the PGA Tour’s 2025 FedExCup Fall.
Here is a look at the final standings – and what they mean:
NOS. 51-60
What they get: Fully exempt, plus starts in The Players and the first two signature events of 2026.
51. Sami Valimaki, 1,257
52. Max Greyserman, 1,160
53. Garrick Higgo, 1,020
54. Rico Hoey, 999
55. Nico Echavarria, 995
56. Aldrich Potgieter, 983
57. Chris Kirk, 975
58. Aaron Rai, 957
59. Min Woo Lee, 932
60. Max McGreevy, 928
NOS. 61-100
What they get: Fully exempt, plus The Players
61. Jordan Spieth, 927
62. Patrick Rodgers, 925
63. Jake Knapp, 889
64. Kevin Yu, 887
65. Wyndham Clark, 884
66. Matti Schmid, 847
67. Joe Highsmith, 846
68. Stephan Jaeger, 837
69. Adam Schenk, 830
70. Michael Thorbjornsen, 828
71. Emiliano Grillo, 825
72. Mackenzie Hughes, 819
73. Steven Fisk, 802
74. Alex Smalley, 787
75. Vince Whaley, 779
76. Eric Cole, 762
77. Byeong Hun An, 758
78. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 751
79. Davis Riley, 744
80. Davis Thompson, 722
81. Matt McCarty, 719
82. Keith Mitchell, 714
83. Tony Finau, 706
84. Rasmus Højgaard, 699
85. Mac Meissner, 662
86. Cam Davis, 656
87. Erik van Rooyen, 656
88. Nicolai Højgaard, 650
89. William Mouw, 644
90. Gary Woodland, 642
91. Kevin Roy, 640
92. Mark Hubbard, 617
93. Chad Ramey, 613
94. Chandler Phillips, 605
95. Ryo Hisatsune, 590
96. Thorbjørn Olesen, 566
97. Danny Walker, 564
98. Michael Brennan, 557
99. Takumi Kanaya, 548
100. Karl Vilips, 547
NOS. 101-110
What they get: Conditional status, though this category does not reshuffle and is prioritized above categories such as major medical extension and 300 career cuts made. This group should get into most open-field events.
101. Lee Hodges, 545
102. Ricky Castillo, 537
103. Matt Wallace, 534
104. Beau Hossler, 532
105. Max Homa, 531
106. Isaiah Salinda, 506
107. David Lipsky, 500
108. Tom Kim, 499
109. Patrick Fishburn, 497
110. Pierceson Coody, 483
NOS. 111-125
What they get: Conditional status, and subject to reshuffles within this category. This group should also get plenty of open-field starts, especially considering Homa and Kim above, and Adam Scott, Billy Horschel, Austin Eckroat and Matt Kuchar below, are either fully exempt for 2026 or have another means of higher priority.
111. Jesper Svensson, 482
112. Adam Scott, 480
113. Doug Ghim, 479
114. Andrew Putnam, 473
115. Kris Ventura, 472
116. Billy Horschel, 468
117. Seamus Power, 466
118. Matt Kuchar, 464
119. Austin Eckroat, 461
120. Justin Lower, 453
121. Taylor Moore, 453
122. Joel Dahmen, 449
123. Sam Ryder, 448
124. Jackson Suber, 443
125. Lanto Griffin, 424
NOS. 126-150
What they get: Conditional status, though they’ll likely focus on Korn Ferry Tour.
126. Brandt Snedeker, 415
127. Frankie Capan III, 411
128. Alex Noren, 411
129. Carson Young, 401
130. Chan Kim, 387
131. Hayden Springer, 384
132. Harry Higgs, 374
133. Henrik Norlander, 357
134. Nick Dunlap, 348
135. Jeremy Paul, 348
136. Greyson Sigg, 341
137. Alejandro Tosti, 333
138. Taylor Montgomery, 331
139. Adam Hadwin, 331
140. Ben Silverman, 323
141. Zach Johnson, 322
142. Noah Goodwin, 314
143. Paul Peterson, 305
144. Zac Blair, 302
145. Ben Kohles, 296
146. Sahith Theegala, 295
147. Cameron Champ, 280
148. David Skinns, 273
149. Will Gordon, 257
150. Trey Mullinax, 254
NOS. 151-200
What they get: Conditional Korn Ferry Tour status, and subject to first reshuffle. New next year, Nos. 151-175 will be prioritized ahead of Q-School finishers after the top 25 and ties and within the top 40 and ties, while the rest of this group will slot after.
151. Thomas Rosenmueller, 250
152. John Pak, 249
153. Will Zalatoris, 249
154. Brice Garnett, 248
155. Camilo Villegas, 246
156. Antoine Rozner, 241
157. Quade Cummins, 239
158. Charley Hoffman, 231
159. Niklas Norgaard, 229
160. Luke List, 225
161. Trevor Cone, 218
162. Nate Lashley, 217
163. Thriston Lawrence, 214
164. Joseph Bramlett, 208
165. Will Chandler, 204
166. Matteo Manassero, 203
167. Adam Svensson, 201
168. Dylan Wu, 175
169. Danny Willett, 173
170. Hayden Buckley, 170
171. Matthieu Pavon, 169
172. Webb Simpson, 160
173. Rikuya Hoshino, 156
174. Taylor Dickson, 150
175. Nick Hardy, 145
176. David Ford, 145
177. Braden Thornberry, 141
178. Jonathan Byrd, 140
179. Ben Martin, 139
180. Patton Kizzire, 134
181. Matthew Riedel, 123
182. Kevin Velo, 110
183. Matt NeSmith, 105
184. Mason Andersen, 100
185. Francesco Molinari, 96
186. Trace Crowe, 93
187. Cristobal Del Solar, 88
188. Peter Malnati, 85
189. Luke Clanton, 80
190. Kevin Streelman, 75
191. K.H. Lee, 71
192. Ryan Palmer, 69
193. Rafael Campos, 67
194. Kevin Kisner, 67
195. Martin Laird, 67
196. Aaron Baddeley, 64
197. Austin Cook, 64
198. Vincent Norrman, 63
199. Kaito Onishi, 58
200. C.T. Pan, 55
THE REST
201. Scott Piercy, 53
202. Chesson Hadley, 53
203. Gordon Sargent, 49
204. Harrison Endycott, 45
205. James Hahn, 40
206. Tim Widing, 36
207. Troy Merritt, 33
208. Wesley Bryan, 31
209. Jason Dufner, 25
210. Nick Watney, 23
211. Tyler Duncan, 22
212. Robby Shelton, 21
213. Vince Covello, 21
214. Adrien Dumont de Chassart, 18
215. Dylan Frittelli, 17
216. Anders Albertson, 17
217. S.H. Kim, 17
218. Chez Reavie, 15
219. Kevin Tway, 14
220. Tom McKibbin, 13
221. George McNeill, 13
222. Justin Leonard, 9
223. Paul Waring, 9
224. Tommy Gainey, 8
225. Luke Donald, 8
226. Aaron Wise, 6
227. Carl Yuan, 6
228. Brendon Todd, 4
229. Satoshi Kodaira, 4
230. Kevin Chappell, 3
230. Padraig Harrington, 3
232. Brandon Wu, 3
233. Cody Gribble, 3
234. Bill Haas, 2
235. Russell Knox, 2
236. Brian Stuard, 2
Notes:
• The top 40 available applicants below the 100th position on the final 2025 FedExCup Fall points list, to a floor of 200th position, will qualify for the final stage of PGA Tour Q-School.
• All players who have earned exempt status on the PGA Tour will receive exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour for the year following the loss of their PGA Tour eligibility.