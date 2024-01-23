Full Swing offering KIT launch monitor, studio at friendly prices

The same technology that Tiger Woods used on his Full Swing simulator in his South Florida home has now been packaged, and priced, to travel.

Developed with Woods, Full Swing created the Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor that brings the high-resolution and data-rich options found in the company’s indoor model to the range for $4,999, which is well below the price point for the fully installed simulator (which starts at $45,900).

But Full Swing’s pivot to the portable KIT Launch Monitor goes well beyond the needs of the game’s best players to have a portable monitor with reliable data.

“We want people to understand that everyone, not just instructors and fitters should have access to trustworthy data to improve their game and now have a way to practice and play like never before,” said Ryan O’Keefe, Full Swing’s senior director of marketing.

For this week’s PGA Merchandise Show, Full Swing rolled out the KIT Launch Monitor, as well as the Full Swing KIT Studio, which allows players to build their DIY indoor monitor starting at $9,000. The studio can be assembled in about an hour and includes a net, turf hitting mat, landing pads and launch monitor.

“This is really something that is going to be a big splash for both residential and clubhouses who are looking for a solve that lets you build a simulator solution in well under an hour to be able to put up and down easy,” O’Keefe said.

The Full Swing software, which will also be used by TGL when the league launches next year, allows players to experience iconic courses found on the PGA Tour or designed by TGR Design and Nicklaus Design as well as over 30 games, including Full Swing Football which was created with input from former NFL quarterback Drew Brees.

The KIT Launch Monitor includes 16 points of club and ball data – including carry, spin, launch angle and ball speed – paired with sharable video and post-session analysis at a price that’s considerably less than similar monitors on the market. It also gives recreational players the same Tour-level data the game’s top players use every day.

“The 16 data points give you everything you could need from a player standpoint, teaching standpoint, fitting standpoint, this is radar powered,” O’Keefe said. “It’s becoming something that recreational players understand better. They’ve realized how important it is to know carry distance before heading out to play a round.”