Gary Woodland named GWAA’s Ben Hogan Award winner

  
Published March 4, 2024 09:34 AM
Woodland makes emotional return post brain surgery
January 10, 2024 02:05 PM
Gary Woodland tells Todd Lewis of his journey back to the PGA Tour after brain surgery, including the harrowing fear he experienced throughout the process and the support from family and the golf world along the way.

Gary Woodland has been named the Golf Writers Association of America’s Ben Hogan Award winner following brain surgery last year to remove a lesion on his brain.

The Hogan Award is presented annually to an individual “who has continued to be active in golf despite a physical handicap or serious illness” and Woodland received 47.5 percent of the vote.

Woodland, 39, suffered from anxiety and fear of dying as well as lowered energy levels and tremors in his hands before doctors discovered the lesion on his brain. He underwent surgery on Sept. 18 and in January he returned to the PGA Tour at the Sony Open.

“I’m humbled and honored to be the recipient of the Ben Hogan Award from the Golf Writers Association of America,” Woodland told the GWAA. “This past year has been a difficult journey, but it’s also taught me so much about perseverance and gratitude. The hard times have truly given me a new appreciation for all life has to offer, and I look forward to bringing that perspective to the game of golf.”

Woodland will be honored at the GWAA Dinner during the Masters along with the association’s male (Jon Rahm), female (Lilia Vu) and senior (Steve Stricker) players of the year.