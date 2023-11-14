 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
Jarrett Companies joins Justin Allgaier for 2024 Xfinity season
Andretti Global Cadillac logo.png
GM registers to become F1 engine supplier for Andretti Global starting in 2028 season
WTR Andretti Ericsson Button.jpg
Marcus Ericsson, Jenson Button in Rolex 24 at Daytona for Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti

Top Clips

nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_231114.jpg
Lamb confident he's 'the top WR in this game'
nbc_pft_sutton_231114.jpg
Sutton makes 'unbelievable effort' for TD catch
nbc_pft_allenplayingpoorly_231114.jpg
Allen knows Bills played 'a lot of bad football'

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Gary Woodland takes big step in brain-surgery recovery

  
Published November 14, 2023 09:54 AM

Gary Woodland has taken a big step in his recovery from brain surgery.

Woodland, 39, posted a slow-motion video to X on Monday of him hitting a wedge shot from a mat. It’s among the first swings that Woodland has taken since undergoing an extensive surgery on Sept. 18 to remove a lesion from his brain.

“This journey has been very hard but I’m extremely thankful to be progressing and for the unconditional love and support from everyone,” Woodland wrote along with the video. “You’ve all made this process a little easier for me and my family. Thank you to everyone and I look forward seeing you all next year.”

Woodland didn’t provide a timetable for his return to the PGA Tour. He hasn’t competed since the Wyndham Championship in August, just days before he was diagnosed with the brain lesion.