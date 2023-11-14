Gary Woodland takes big step in brain-surgery recovery

Gary Woodland has taken a big step in his recovery from brain surgery.

Woodland, 39, posted a slow-motion video to X on Monday of him hitting a wedge shot from a mat. It’s among the first swings that Woodland has taken since undergoing an extensive surgery on Sept. 18 to remove a lesion from his brain.

“This journey has been very hard but I’m extremely thankful to be progressing and for the unconditional love and support from everyone,” Woodland wrote along with the video. “You’ve all made this process a little easier for me and my family. Thank you to everyone and I look forward seeing you all next year.”

Woodland didn’t provide a timetable for his return to the PGA Tour. He hasn’t competed since the Wyndham Championship in August, just days before he was diagnosed with the brain lesion.