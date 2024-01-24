 Skip navigation
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Final Round
Full-field tee times for Round 1 of the LPGA Drive On Championship
Olympic Ice Hockey Final
100th anniversary of the Winter Olympics: Flashback to Chamonix 1924
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Consumer Cellular joins RFK Racing for 2024

Top Clips

nbc_rbs_terryrozier_240124.jpg
Biggest winners of Rozier trade in fantasy
nbc_rbs_russell_240124.jpg
‘All in’ on DLo in fantasy hoops amid hot stretch
nbc_rbs_bucks_240124.jpg
Bucks’ future still uncertain despite Rivers hire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Final Round
Full-field tee times for Round 1 of the LPGA Drive On Championship
Olympic Ice Hockey Final
100th anniversary of the Winter Olympics: Flashback to Chamonix 1924
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Consumer Cellular joins RFK Racing for 2024

Top Clips

nbc_rbs_terryrozier_240124.jpg
Biggest winners of Rozier trade in fantasy
nbc_rbs_russell_240124.jpg
‘All in’ on DLo in fantasy hoops amid hot stretch
nbc_rbs_bucks_240124.jpg
Bucks’ future still uncertain despite Rivers hire

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Generation next: Aldrich Potgieter, 19, becomes youngest winner in Korn Ferry Tour history

  
Published January 24, 2024 04:12 PM
Players talk memories of Tiger at Torrey Pines
January 24, 2024 02:06 PM
Seventeen-year-old South African Aldrich Potgieter wins the 127th Amateur Championship at Royal Lytham &amp; St. Annes on Saturday in England.

Make way for another young star.

Aldrich Potgieter, the uber-talented 19-year-old South African, didn’t need long to acclimate himself to the Korn Ferry Tour, taking the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic on Wednesday to become the youngest winner in tour history.

At 19 years, four months and 11 days, Potgieter is about three months younger than Jason Day, who set the previous mark in 2007.

Potgieter is the youngest winner on either the PGA or Korn Ferry tours since Ralph Guldahl in 1931.

Potgieter’s breakthrough comes just a few days after another rising star, Nick Dunlap, became the first amateur in 33 years to win on the PGA Tour. It remains to be seen when Dunlap, a 20-year-old sophomore at Alabama, will join Potgieter in the pro ranks.

There’s been no shortage of hype surrounding the big-hitting Potgieter, who, at age 17, became the second-youngest winner of The Amateur, the highlight of a decorated amateur resume. After turning pro following last year’s U.S. Open, Potgieter qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour after earning medalist honors at second stage of Q-School.

Two events into the new year, he’s already a winner.

Potgieter birdied four of his last seven holes to sign for a final-round 65, finishing two shots ahead of Quade Cummins.