Generation next: Aldrich Potgieter, 19, becomes youngest winner in Korn Ferry Tour history

Make way for another young star.

Aldrich Potgieter, the uber-talented 19-year-old South African, didn’t need long to acclimate himself to the Korn Ferry Tour, taking the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic on Wednesday to become the youngest winner in tour history.

At 19 years, four months and 11 days, Potgieter is about three months younger than Jason Day, who set the previous mark in 2007.

Potgieter is the youngest winner on either the PGA or Korn Ferry tours since Ralph Guldahl in 1931.

Potgieter’s breakthrough comes just a few days after another rising star, Nick Dunlap, became the first amateur in 33 years to win on the PGA Tour. It remains to be seen when Dunlap, a 20-year-old sophomore at Alabama, will join Potgieter in the pro ranks.

There’s been no shortage of hype surrounding the big-hitting Potgieter, who, at age 17, became the second-youngest winner of The Amateur, the highlight of a decorated amateur resume. After turning pro following last year’s U.S. Open, Potgieter qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour after earning medalist honors at second stage of Q-School.

Two events into the new year, he’s already a winner.

Potgieter birdied four of his last seven holes to sign for a final-round 65, finishing two shots ahead of Quade Cummins.