Genesis Invitational 2025 full field: Who’s joining Tiger Woods at Torrey Pines?
Published February 7, 2025 05:12 PM
The Genesis Invitational announced early Friday that tournament host Tiger Woods would make his return to PGA Tour competition at next week’s event.
The Tour later in the afternoon released the full field for the $20-million signature event.
Here’s a look at the initial 72-player field at Torrey Pines, which we serve as host instead of Riviera Country Club, because of recent L.A.-area wildfires.
Tiger Woods returns to PGA TOUR competition next week at The Genesis Invitational, which will be contested at Torrey Pines’ South Course.— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 7, 2025
