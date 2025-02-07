Tiger Woods in field for Genesis Invitational, tournament announces

Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour for the upcoming Genesis Invitational.

The tournament announced Friday that Woods, the event host, will be in the field for next week’s tournament, which will be contested at Torrey Pines’ South Course outside of San Diego, California.

The $20-million signature event is traditionally held at Riviera Country Club, but was moved in the wake of the L.A.-area wildfires.

Woods last played a regular PGA Tour event at the 2024 Genesis, where he withdrew midway through the second round because of “flu-like symptoms.”

He also competed in each of the four majors last year, tying for 60th at the Masters and missing the cut at the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open.

The 49-year-old underwent surgery to repair a nerve impingement in his lower back in September. He has not played an official event since exiting Royal Troon but did compete alongside son Charlie in December’s PNC Championship, a 36-hole scramble that allowed the elder Woods to ride in a cart (the two lost in a playoff to Bernhard Langer and his son).

Woods has twice played this year in his TGL simulator league, most recently two weeks ago.

Though Woods has never won this event — or at Riviera — he has had significant success at Torrey Pines, where he’s won eight times as a pro, including the 2008 U.S. Open.

The Genesis Invitational will be contested Feb. 13-16. It is one of three signature events that features a 36-hole cut to the low 50 and ties plus anyone within 10 shots of the lead.

The Tiger Woods Foundation is the beneficiary of the tournament. On a personal note, Woods revealed Tuesday that his mother, Kultida, died at age 80.