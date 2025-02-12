 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SUPER G
Federica Brignone wins ski worlds giant slalom; American Paula Moltzan snags bronze by .01
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland
No. 25 Maryland at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Alpine skiing: Preparation for the Alpine World Ski Championships
2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
johni_broome.jpg
Why it’s ‘tough’ to back Broome as National POY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Genesis Invitational 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch Round 2

  
Published February 12, 2025 09:26 AM

The PGA Tour’s third signature event of the season continues Friday with the Genesis Invitational.

The tournament is being contested at Torrey Pines’ South Course after it was moved from its traditional location of Riviera Country Club in the wake of L.A.-area wildfires.

Here’s a look at tee times and groupings for the second round, where $20 million is on offer (click here for TV times and stream links).

Time
TeePlayers
12:30 PM
EST		1

Tom Kim

Justin Rose

Gary Woodland

12:30 PM
EST		10

Mackenzie Hughes

Eric Cole

Min Woo Lee

12:41 PM
EST		1

Austin Eckroat

Brian Harman

Cameron Young

12:41 PM
EST		10

Keegan Bradley

Cam Davis

Sungjae Im

12:52 PM
EST		1

Shane Lowry

Stephan Jaeger

Jason Day

12:52 PM
EST		10

Max Homa

Patrick Cantlay

Tommy Fleetwood

1:03 PM
EST		1

Matt Fitzpatrick

Will Zalatoris

Adam Hadwin

1:03 PM
EST		10

Thomas Detry

Ludvig Åberg

Jordan Spieth

1:14 PM
EST		1

Harris English

Nick Taylor

Maverick McNealy

1:14 PM
EST		10

Hideki Matsuyama

Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa

1:25 PM
EST		1

Lucas Glover

Rickie Fowler

Max Greyserman

1:25 PM
EST		10

J.J. Spaun

Michael Kim

Danny List

1:36 PM
EST		1

Kevin Yu

Mark Hubbard

Rasmus Højgaard

1:36 PM
EST		10

Seamus Power

Patrick Rodgers

Ben Griffin

1:47 PM
EST		1

Davis Thompson

Akshay Bhatia

Corey Conners

1:47 PM
EST		10

Nick Dunlap

Tom Hoge

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:58 PM
EST		1

Sepp Straka

Robert MacIntyre

Sahith Theegala

1:58 PM
EST		10

Taylor Pendrith

Matthieu Pavon

Sam Burns

2:09 PM
EST		1

Wyndham Clark

Tony Finau

Justin Thomas

2:09 PM
EST		10

J.T. Poston

Russell Henley

Byeong Hun An

2:20 PM
EST		1

Rory McIlroy

Viktor Hovland

Adam Scott

2:20 PM
EST		10

Aaron Rai

Billy Horschel

Si Woo Kim

2:31 PM
EST		1

Jake Knapp

Daniel Berger

Andrew Novak

2:31 PM
EST		10

Nico Echavarria

Denny McCarthy

Sam Stevens