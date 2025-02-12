Genesis Invitational 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch Round 2
The PGA Tour’s third signature event of the season continues Friday with the Genesis Invitational.
The tournament is being contested at Torrey Pines’ South Course after it was moved from its traditional location of Riviera Country Club in the wake of L.A.-area wildfires.
Here’s a look at tee times and groupings for the second round, where $20 million is on offer (click here for TV times and stream links).
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|12:30 PM
EST
|1
Tom Kim
Justin Rose
Gary Woodland
|12:30 PM
EST
|10
Mackenzie Hughes
Eric Cole
Min Woo Lee
|12:41 PM
EST
|1
Austin Eckroat
Brian Harman
Cameron Young
|12:41 PM
EST
|10
Keegan Bradley
Cam Davis
Sungjae Im
|12:52 PM
EST
|1
Shane Lowry
Stephan Jaeger
Jason Day
|12:52 PM
EST
|10
Max Homa
Patrick Cantlay
Tommy Fleetwood
|1:03 PM
EST
|1
Matt Fitzpatrick
Will Zalatoris
Adam Hadwin
|1:03 PM
EST
|10
Thomas Detry
Ludvig Åberg
Jordan Spieth
|1:14 PM
EST
|1
Harris English
Nick Taylor
Maverick McNealy
|1:14 PM
EST
|10
Hideki Matsuyama
Scottie Scheffler
Collin Morikawa
|1:25 PM
EST
|1
Lucas Glover
Rickie Fowler
Max Greyserman
|1:25 PM
EST
|10
J.J. Spaun
Michael Kim
Danny List
|1:36 PM
EST
|1
Kevin Yu
Mark Hubbard
Rasmus Højgaard
|1:36 PM
EST
|10
Seamus Power
Patrick Rodgers
Ben Griffin
|1:47 PM
EST
|1
Davis Thompson
Akshay Bhatia
Corey Conners
|1:47 PM
EST
|10
Nick Dunlap
Tom Hoge
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|1:58 PM
EST
|1
Sepp Straka
Robert MacIntyre
Sahith Theegala
|1:58 PM
EST
|10
Taylor Pendrith
Matthieu Pavon
Sam Burns
|2:09 PM
EST
|1
Wyndham Clark
Tony Finau
Justin Thomas
|2:09 PM
EST
|10
J.T. Poston
Russell Henley
Byeong Hun An
|2:20 PM
EST
|1
Rory McIlroy
Viktor Hovland
Adam Scott
|2:20 PM
EST
|10
Aaron Rai
Billy Horschel
Si Woo Kim
|2:31 PM
EST
|1
Jake Knapp
Daniel Berger
Andrew Novak
|2:31 PM
EST
|10
Nico Echavarria
Denny McCarthy
Sam Stevens