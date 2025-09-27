Girlfriend of PGA Tour player Jake Knapp dies; Knapp: ‘Tough reality to comprehend’

Makena White, the girlfriend of PGA Tour player Jake Knapp, has died.

A friend of the 28-year-old from Ottawa, Ontario, posted the tragic news on White’s Instagram account, writing that White’s death occurred earlier this week.

Here was the full message:

“Hi everyone - this is Makena’s friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week. She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie.

“Makena was one of a kind. She had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love. To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule.

“If you would like to honour Makena’s memory, donations to the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund would mean a lot.

“We love you Mak. We’ll miss you always, and we’ll be looking for you in the sunset.”

No other details have been released.

Knapp, through his manager, released a statement to the Associated Press on Saturday: “It’s an understatement to say how hard all of this is to process for everyone who knew Mak, especially her family and friends, who deserve privacy and respect during this difficult time. Makena was such a thoughtful person whose selflessness toward others is something I will always appreciate. We shared so many unforgettable memories together, and now that she’s no longer with us, it’s a tough reality to comprehend. She had an incredible family, great friends, and her fun, outgoing energy will be missed by all of us.”

White and Knapp began dating in August 2023, their relationship going public when White congratulated Knapp on the 18th green after he won his first PGA Tour title at the 2024 Mexico Open.