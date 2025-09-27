 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Ryder Cup - Second Day
Ryder Cup, Day 2 foursomes takeaways: Boo-birds out for Scottie Scheffler
Ryder Cup 2025 - Saturday Morning Foursomes
Ryder Cup 2025: Rory McIlroy tells crowd to ‘shut the (expletive) up’ and then seals match
2025 Ryder Cup, Bethpage Black
Ryder Cup 2025: How to watch, TV times, streams, featured matches

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bournegoal2v2_250927.jpg
Kroupi strikes Bournemouth level at 2-2 with Leeds
hovland.jpg
Hovland nails crucial par on 17 after wayward shot
nbc_pl_bhagoal3_250927.jpg
Welbeck’s brace makes it 3-1 for Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Ryder Cup - Second Day
Ryder Cup, Day 2 foursomes takeaways: Boo-birds out for Scottie Scheffler
Ryder Cup 2025 - Saturday Morning Foursomes
Ryder Cup 2025: Rory McIlroy tells crowd to ‘shut the (expletive) up’ and then seals match
2025 Ryder Cup, Bethpage Black
Ryder Cup 2025: How to watch, TV times, streams, featured matches

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bournegoal2v2_250927.jpg
Kroupi strikes Bournemouth level at 2-2 with Leeds
hovland.jpg
Hovland nails crucial par on 17 after wayward shot
nbc_pl_bhagoal3_250927.jpg
Welbeck’s brace makes it 3-1 for Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Girlfriend of PGA Tour player Jake Knapp dies; Knapp: ‘Tough reality to comprehend’

  
Published September 27, 2025 12:22 PM
Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches 2025 - Round One

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Jake Knapp hugs his girlfriend, Makena White, while walking off the 18th green during the first round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort the Champion Course on February 27, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PGA TOUR

Makena White, the girlfriend of PGA Tour player Jake Knapp, has died.

A friend of the 28-year-old from Ottawa, Ontario, posted the tragic news on White’s Instagram account, writing that White’s death occurred earlier this week.

Here was the full message:

“Hi everyone - this is Makena’s friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week. She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie.

“Makena was one of a kind. She had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love. To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule.

“If you would like to honour Makena’s memory, donations to the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund would mean a lot.

“We love you Mak. We’ll miss you always, and we’ll be looking for you in the sunset.”

No other details have been released.

Knapp, through his manager, released a statement to the Associated Press on Saturday: “It’s an understatement to say how hard all of this is to process for everyone who knew Mak, especially her family and friends, who deserve privacy and respect during this difficult time. Makena was such a thoughtful person whose selflessness toward others is something I will always appreciate. We shared so many unforgettable memories together, and now that she’s no longer with us, it’s a tough reality to comprehend. She had an incredible family, great friends, and her fun, outgoing energy will be missed by all of us.”

White and Knapp began dating in August 2023, their relationship going public when White congratulated Knapp on the 18th green after he won his first PGA Tour title at the 2024 Mexico Open.