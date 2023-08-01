 Skip navigation
Top News

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: What now after Tour rejects ball rollback?

  
Published August 1, 2023 03:58 PM
minwoolee_1920_open23_ball.jpg

It’s the final week of the PGA Tour’s regular season. With the top 70 on the FedExCup points list qualifying for the playoffs, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner size up the players at the Wyndham Championship battling for postseason spots.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the fellas also discuss the significance of the fall season for those who don’t make the playoffs as well the Tour’s changing governance structure and if LIV players really want a pathway back.

Then there is the golf ball. Tour commissioner Jay Monahan stated in a memo last week that the Tour rejected the USGA’s and R&A’s proposed model local rule to roll back the ball.

Is that the right call? Will we see a different ball at the U.S. Open and The Open? Will there be bifurcation? Rex and Lav weigh in.

And, of course, Hoggard lays out his BBQ schedule (per Lavner) for his trip next week to Memphis. Listen to the podcast above or watch below: