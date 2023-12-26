 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The RSM Classic - Final Round
OWGR moves: Who’s up, who’s down after 2023?
Mike Denbrock
Notre Dame announces Mike Denbrock as new offensive coordinator
Lamar Jackson
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 17 of 2023 season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evertongoal1_231227.jpg
Harrison’s goal gives Everton lead v. Man City
nbc_pl_checry_olisegoal_231227.jpg
Olise equalizes for Crystal Palace against Chelsea
nbc_pl_goalwol3bre1_231227.jpg
Hwang makes it 3-1 for Wolves v. Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The RSM Classic - Final Round
OWGR moves: Who’s up, who’s down after 2023?
Mike Denbrock
Notre Dame announces Mike Denbrock as new offensive coordinator
Lamar Jackson
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 17 of 2023 season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evertongoal1_231227.jpg
Harrison’s goal gives Everton lead v. Man City
nbc_pl_checry_olisegoal_231227.jpg
Olise equalizes for Crystal Palace against Chelsea
nbc_pl_goalwol3bre1_231227.jpg
Hwang makes it 3-1 for Wolves v. Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: 2024 preview: picks, predictions, top performers

  
Published December 26, 2023 04:12 PM

It’s prediction time for the 2024 season.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the guys make their picks for players who will make the jump next year – stars who will elevate to the next level and become major winners, top-50 guys ready to join the big time, and those outside the top 100 who could soon become household names.

Later on, they discuss some of the tournaments they’re most looking forward to – hint: it’s the first major of the year – and review some of their biggest swings-and-misses from the 2023 edition of this pod.