Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Houston shows how badly Tour needs ‘villains’

Fire. Spirit. Emotion. Call it what you will, but Alejandro Tosti has it. For better or worse. Tosti’s exchange with Tony Finau on Saturday at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, though fairly mild-mannered, showed how much the PGA Tour desperately needs polarizing personalities.

In this week’s edition, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss how the Tour needs more than just great talent and nice guys. They also debate Scottie Scheffler’s woulda-coulda-shoulda week in Houston and lay out Chris DiMarco’s tone-deaf comments about being underpaid.

