Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Houston shows how badly Tour needs ‘villains’

  
Published April 1, 2024 08:56 AM

Fire. Spirit. Emotion. Call it what you will, but Alejandro Tosti has it. For better or worse. Tosti’s exchange with Tony Finau on Saturday at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, though fairly mild-mannered, showed how much the PGA Tour desperately needs polarizing personalities.

In this week’s edition, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss how the Tour needs more than just great talent and nice guys. They also debate Scottie Scheffler’s woulda-coulda-shoulda week in Houston and lay out Chris DiMarco’s tone-deaf comments about being underpaid.

  • 0:00: Scottie Scheffler comes up just short in his bid for 3 in a row
  • 05:00: Is Scottie’s Masters week made easier or harder now?
  • 09:45: The perils of being the lone reporter in the flash area
  • 12:00: Alejandro Tosti makes his presence felt in Houston

  • 17:00: Polarizing personalities are really good for the game
  • 24:00: Speaking of villains ... hello, again, Chris DiMarco
  • 33:30: Wrapping up the rest of the week’s winners, San Antonio preview
  • 38:00: Easter Sunday for Rex & Lav ... including one golden egg