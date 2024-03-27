Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Sahith Theegala had a great idea; here some others

With the PGA Tour playing this week at Memorial Park, a Houston-area muni, Sahith Theegala had an interesting idea that he discussed in his Tuesday press conference:

The day after the Tour leaves town, why not host an event for scratch players who can get a taste of what it’s really like to play a Tour venue? We liked that idea — and, in this midweek edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, we came up with a few others, too.

0:00: FOR THE FIRST TIME IN SIX YEARS ...: Scottie Scheffler goes for 3 in a row in Houston – a feat that hasn’t been accomplished on Tour since Dustin Johnson in 2017.

5:00: BAD TIMING: Playing the best golf of his career, and with the Masters just two weeks away, Wyndham Clark dealing with back injury.

8:00: GETTING OLD IS HARD: Speaking of injuries, Rex is on the DL ahead of the Masters thanks to a mishap on the pickleball court.

12:00: NOT YOUR AVERAGE ROOKIE: We examine Clark’s chances at Augusta, plus what to expect in Houston with the tournament moved to March.

14:30: PERSPECTIVE IS EVERYTHING: As mentioned above, we dive into Theegala’s idea for a post-tournament event for scratch players – and a few other ideas.

22:00: GETTING OUR HEADS TOGETHER: European Ryder Cup leadership is set to meet this week, with the thorniest issue front and center: How to handle LIV guys?

33:00: WHAT’S ON THE GRILL: Lamb, ham, pork butts – we’re eating all of the things this weekend.

38:00: DOH!: Behind the scenes of Lav’s latest TV mishap.