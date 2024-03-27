 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Matt McLain
Reds second baseman Matt McLain has shoulder surgery and will be sidelined for extended period
Richmond International Raceway - Alternate Views
NASCAR Best Bets: Toyota Owners 400
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch Sunday at Richmond

Top Clips

nbc_dps_cantherebetoomuchnfl_240327.jpg
Can there be too much NFL to go around?
nbc_dps_miketannenbauminterview_240327.jpg
Landing spots for McCarthy, Maye, Alt in top five
nbc_bfa_clarkreesev2_240327.jpg
Clark, Reese should be allowed to show passion

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Matt McLain
Reds second baseman Matt McLain has shoulder surgery and will be sidelined for extended period
Richmond International Raceway - Alternate Views
NASCAR Best Bets: Toyota Owners 400
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch Sunday at Richmond

Top Clips

nbc_dps_cantherebetoomuchnfl_240327.jpg
Can there be too much NFL to go around?
nbc_dps_miketannenbauminterview_240327.jpg
Landing spots for McCarthy, Maye, Alt in top five
nbc_bfa_clarkreesev2_240327.jpg
Clark, Reese should be allowed to show passion

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Sahith Theegala had a great idea; here some others

  
Published March 27, 2024 03:53 PM

With the PGA Tour playing this week at Memorial Park, a Houston-area muni, Sahith Theegala had an interesting idea that he discussed in his Tuesday press conference:

The day after the Tour leaves town, why not host an event for scratch players who can get a taste of what it’s really like to play a Tour venue? We liked that idea — and, in this midweek edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, we came up with a few others, too.

0:00: FOR THE FIRST TIME IN SIX YEARS ...: Scottie Scheffler goes for 3 in a row in Houston – a feat that hasn’t been accomplished on Tour since Dustin Johnson in 2017.

5:00: BAD TIMING: Playing the best golf of his career, and with the Masters just two weeks away, Wyndham Clark dealing with back injury.

8:00: GETTING OLD IS HARD: Speaking of injuries, Rex is on the DL ahead of the Masters thanks to a mishap on the pickleball court.

12:00: NOT YOUR AVERAGE ROOKIE: We examine Clark’s chances at Augusta, plus what to expect in Houston with the tournament moved to March.

14:30: PERSPECTIVE IS EVERYTHING: As mentioned above, we dive into Theegala’s idea for a post-tournament event for scratch players – and a few other ideas.

22:00: GETTING OUR HEADS TOGETHER: European Ryder Cup leadership is set to meet this week, with the thorniest issue front and center: How to handle LIV guys?

33:00: WHAT’S ON THE GRILL: Lamb, ham, pork butts – we’re eating all of the things this weekend.

38:00: DOH!: Behind the scenes of Lav’s latest TV mishap.