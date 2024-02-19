 Skip navigation
ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships - Calgary
Jordan Rules: Stolz wins three golds at speed skating worlds again
The Genesis Invitational - Final Round
Matsuyama fires 62 to win Genesis, becomes Asia’s most prolific Tour winner
The Genesis Invitational - Final Round
Genesis prize money: Hideki’s huge check; Xander’s expensive miss

Top Clips

oly_ssm1500_jordanstolzwins_240218.jpg
Stolz sweeps world championships with 1500m win
nbc_gc_zalatoris_240218.jpg
Zalatoris felt late family member there at Genesis
nbc_gc_schauffele_cantlay_240218.jpg
Schauffele, Cantlay come up short at Genesis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Tiger’s in-n-out; Spieth’s DQ strikes a nerve

  
Published February 18, 2024 08:39 PM

It was an eventful Genesis Invitational, but it lacked a special feel. That’s what Ryan Lavner felt from the grounds at Riviera Country Club as well as Rex Hoggard from home in Florida.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the senior writers weigh in on Tiger Woods’ WD, Jordan Spieth’s DQ and a couple of welcome comeback from Hideki Matsuyama and Will Zalatoris.

They also chat about Rory McIlroy’s world-tour vision and why this signature event lacked energy. Listen above and check out the timecodes below:

00:00: INTRO: Lavner from Riviera Country Club

1:00: PATTY ICE MELTS: The winless streak continues for the 54-hole leader at the Genesis

3:40: HELLO, HIDEKI: Where did Matsuyama come from? Giving props to a remarkable round and a welcome return

4:48: SPEAKING OF RETURNS …: Will Zalatoris got love from Lav, just as Rex knew he would

7:05: IN AND TIGER’S OUT: A sick Woods exits the Genesis early, but Rex will not have anyone blaspheme In-N-Out Burger

10:20: ABOUT THAT SHANK …: Tiger’s most memorable shot of the tournament nearly hit Lavner in the head

14:34: NOTHING BURGER OR A SETBACK? What does this latest WD mean for Woods’ future

18:07: SPIETH DQ: Is it time to change the incorrect-scorecard rule?

24:25: MISSING THE JUICE? This was a signature event, but it lacked energy – as felt by Lav on site and Rex at home.

28:40: RORY ON POINT? McIlroy continued to espouse his thoughts on a global tour. Is this where we are headed?

34:15: A TIME AND A PLACE: Mackenzie Hughes had an in-depth walk-and-talk on Saturday, but was that the right time to ask serious questions?

37:52: THAT’S A WRAP: Time for Lav to write, eat and head home.