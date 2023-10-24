 Skip navigation
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: What LIV finale taught us about its future

  
Published October 24, 2023 05:23 PM

Rex Hoggard was in Miami for last week’s LIV Golf team finale. What did he see and hear there that might offer hints to the league’s future? He discusses with fellow senior writer Ryan Lavner in this week’s Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav.

The two weigh in on which LIV players they most miss covering on a regular basis as well as the Matthew Wolff-Brooks Koepka dynamic.

Who has the most to lose if the PGA Tour and PIF can’t come to a definitive agreement? Do players on either side really want such an agreement? And will LIV Golf add any big names in 2024? Listen above.